RAPE TRIAL : EX RUGBY STAR DEMANDS VIDEO EVIDENCE

There was a false start to the rape trial of former rugby star Campbell Nyakudya yesterday because the State had not furnished the defence team with the CCTV footage, which is part of case.

Nyakudya is being accused of drugging, raping and stealing from a woman at a popular night club in the city.

The State undertook to serve his lawyers with video evidence before the new trial date.

The State is alleging that on October 25, the complainant was at La Parada night club and was having drinks with her friends.

They then decided to go to Karma Night Club.

The complainant then went to the bathroom and upon her return, she found out that her friends had already left.

The State is claiming Nyakudya was standing close to the table, in the company of an unknown woman.

The complainant picked up her glass and continued to drink while looking for her friends.

She then woke up at Chisipite Shops, in a naked state, and covered by a cloth.

The complainant was told by witnesses, who were at the shops, that she was dumped by some people who were in a car, who quickly sped off.

The complainant then discovered that she did not have her hand bag, her iPhone 14 Pro Max phone, US$1,200 and a wig.

She filed a police report.

The State claims that CCTV footage showed Nyakudya adding an unknown substance to her drink and taking her to his car. H Metro