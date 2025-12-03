RAPE TRIAL : EX RUGBY STAR DEMANDS VIDEO EVIDENCE

There was a false start to the rape trial of former rugby star Campbell Nyakudya yesterday because the State had not furnished the defence team with the CCTV footage, which is part of case.
Nyakudya is
being accused of drugging, raping and stealing from a woman at a popular night
club in the city.
The State
undertook to serve his lawyers with video evidence before the new trial date.
The State is
alleging that on October 25, the complainant was at La Parada night club and
was having drinks with her friends.
They then
decided to go to Karma Night Club.
The complainant
then went to the bathroom and upon her return, she found out that her friends
had already left.
The State is
claiming Nyakudya was standing close to the table, in the company of an unknown
woman.
The complainant
picked up her glass and continued to drink while looking for her friends.
She then woke
up at Chisipite Shops, in a naked state, and covered by a cloth.
The complainant
was told by witnesses, who were at the shops, that she was dumped by some
people who were in a car, who quickly sped off.
The complainant
then discovered that she did not have her hand bag, her iPhone 14 Pro Max
phone, US$1,200 and a wig.
She filed a
police report.
The State
claims that CCTV footage showed Nyakudya adding an unknown substance to her
drink and taking her to his car. H Metro
