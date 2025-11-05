ZUMA SUSPENDS HIS DEPUTY

Former President Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) has suspended its Deputy President and Leader of the MKP parliamentary caucus, Dr John Hlophe, with immediate effect, pending a full investigation into his conduct.
The
announcement was made late on Wednesday night.
His suspension
follows President Zuma’s return from a trip to Burkina Faso, after which he met
with MKP national officials and was briefed about changes effected in the
National Assembly without wider consultation.
“The President
has taken the decision to issue a precautionary suspension to the Party’s
Deputy President and the Leader of the MKP Parliament Caucus, Dr John Hlophe,
from both his leadership roles with immediate effect, pending a full
investigation on his conduct,” the party said in a statement.
The MKP said
the decision is intended to reaffirm and send a strong signal regarding the
principle of collective leadership across all structures within the party.
“Consequently,
the decision taken by Dr Hlophe to remove Comrade Collen Makhubele and appoint
Comrade Des Van Rooyen is therefore nullified.”
“The leadership
of the MKP remains firmly united and committed to upholding the principles of
discipline, accountability and collective decision-making as enshrined in the
Party Constitution.”
The party added
that the decision should be viewed as demonstration of the organisation’s
unwavering commitment to internal discipline and collective leadership.
“The MKP wishes
to assure all its members, supporters and the broader South African public that
the organisation remains stable, focused and steadfast in pursuing its mission
to bring about genuine transformation and justice for the people of South Africa.”
Ealier on
Wednesday, IOL reported that the MKP had fired its Chief Whip in Parliament,
Makhubele, replacing her immediately with Van Rooyen.
The party’s
official statement did not provide reasons for Makhubele’s dismissal.
The senior
party insider said that the decision followed an internal report recommending
her suspension.
“The internal
report against Collen called for her suspension pending investigations. But we
already had all the evidence – there was no need to investigate. The facts were
there, and she had to go,” the insider said. IOL
