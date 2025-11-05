ZUMA SUSPENDS HIS DEPUTY

Former President Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) has suspended its Deputy President and Leader of the MKP parliamentary caucus, Dr John Hlophe, with immediate effect, pending a full investigation into his conduct.

The announcement was made late on Wednesday night.

His suspension follows President Zuma’s return from a trip to Burkina Faso, after which he met with MKP national officials and was briefed about changes effected in the National Assembly without wider consultation.

“The President has taken the decision to issue a precautionary suspension to the Party’s Deputy President and the Leader of the MKP Parliament Caucus, Dr John Hlophe, from both his leadership roles with immediate effect, pending a full investigation on his conduct,” the party said in a statement.

The MKP said the decision is intended to reaffirm and send a strong signal regarding the principle of collective leadership across all structures within the party.

“Consequently, the decision taken by Dr Hlophe to remove Comrade Collen Makhubele and appoint Comrade Des Van Rooyen is therefore nullified.”

“The leadership of the MKP remains firmly united and committed to upholding the principles of discipline, accountability and collective decision-making as enshrined in the Party Constitution.”

The party added that the decision should be viewed as demonstration of the organisation’s unwavering commitment to internal discipline and collective leadership.

“The MKP wishes to assure all its members, supporters and the broader South African public that the organisation remains stable, focused and steadfast in pursuing its mission to bring about genuine transformation and justice for the people of South Africa.”

Ealier on Wednesday, IOL reported that the MKP had fired its Chief Whip in Parliament, Makhubele, replacing her immediately with Van Rooyen.

The party’s official statement did not provide reasons for Makhubele’s dismissal.

The senior party insider said that the decision followed an internal report recommending her suspension.

“The internal report against Collen called for her suspension pending investigations. But we already had all the evidence – there was no need to investigate. The facts were there, and she had to go,” the insider said. IOL