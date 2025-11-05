MOST ZIMBAS NOW SPEND US$9 A DAY, SAYS NCUBE

Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube has said the majority of Zimbabweans have now reached middle income status, as they are spending more than US$9 per day on average.
Addressing
delegates at the ongoing 2026 Pre-Budget Seminar in Bulawayo, Prof Ncube said
the country was on course to achieve its Vision 2030 goal of attaining an upper
middle-income economy, in line with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).
“The National
Development Strategy 1, which is our national development strategy, is coming
to an end at the end of the year, 31 December. I am happy to report that the
average rate of economic growth during the five-year period 2021 to 2025 will
be of the order of 5.6 percent of GDP because we are expecting 6.6 percent rate
of growth this year,” said Prof Ncube.
He noted that
the figures were in line with government projections under NDS1.
“So that figure
is actually on target. Our target for the period was about 5.2 percent. So, 5.6
percent — I think we have done well in meeting that target,” he said.
The Minister
noted that Zimbabwe had witnessed accelerated investment in infrastructure,
particularly in roads, dams and energy projects, through both government
initiatives and private sector participation.
“I think it’s
fair to say as well, during the NDS1 period, we have seen accelerated
investments in the infrastructure sector, our roads, our dams specifically, and
now we are beginning to see investments in the energy space, both by government
as well as the independent power producers,” said Prof Ncube.
He expressed
optimism that the country was firmly on the path to achieving upper
middle-income status by 2030.
“We think that
really, we are on track to achieve upper middle-income status. In fact, there
is a slight feather down with the macro-fiscal framework. You will see that by
year 2030, we will be very close to, if not have achieved, the upper
middle-income status,” said Prof Ncube.
According to
World Bank classifications, countries with a Gross National Income (GNI) per
capita of at least US$4,500 qualify as upper middle-income economies.
“So, the
minimum GNI per capita should be US$4,500 per person, and this is an annual
figure. That means that you ought to be able to spend on any given day no less
than US$12 per person. Currently, on average, with the GNI per capita of
US$3,300, that implies that we are spending US$9 per day,” said the Minister.
He added that
the current spending levels were already reflective of a middle-income society.
“So, if you are
able to spend nine dollars per day, consistently through the year, you are
already middle income. You are already middle income. But to get to upper
middle income, you should be US$12. Since you are already spending nine
dollars, you are already there,” he said. Herald
