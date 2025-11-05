TWO MEN ARRESTED FOR DETAINING RUNAWAY TEENAGER

Two men have been arrested for the unlawful detention of a student who fled her home following a row over US$6.

The 14-year-old student fled from home because she was afraid her mother would punish her as she was accusing her of stealing the money from her father’s wallet.

While wandering, the girl was spotted by a friend in the company of Bradwell Hokota, 21, and Munashe Zirikwa, 19, who are both residents of Langford Crest Breeders Farm in Ushewekunze, Harare.

The two men took her to their home, where she spent the night. Concerned for her safety, the girl’s mother filed a police report, leading to the arrest of Hokota and Zirikwa.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the case.

“Police arrested two men in connection with the kidnapping of a girl aged 14.” Herald