ZACC : WE HAVE RECOVERED US$39M SINCE 2019

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has recovered and forfeited assets worth over US$39 million since 2019, in addition to referring corruption cases valued at over US$217 million to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe.
This represents
a major milestone for the commission as it prepares to launch its 2026–2030
National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS2).
It also follows
an independent evaluation confirming that ZACC achieved a 61 percent success
rate in implementing the first phase of NACS1, marking measurable progress in
asset recovery, investigations and prosecutions.
Speaking at a
strategic planning workshop in Nyanga yesterday, ZACC chairperson Mr Michael
Reza highlighted some of the successes.
“I would also
like to commend the Asset Recovery and Forfeiture Unit for the successful
forfeiture of assets worth almost US$21 million; seizure of assets worth US$17
million; freezing of bank accounts of close to US$1 million, and the referral
of case files worth a staggering US$217 million to the NPA.
“This is money
being recovered for the people of Zimbabwe and a clear message to the corrupt
that ill-gotten wealth is not theirs.”
Mr Reza said
the commission was now shifting into a new era of radical transparency to close
the remaining 39 percent gap in the fight against graft.
“An independent
evaluation confirmed a 61 percent success rate. This is a foundation we can
stand on. It is proof that when we focus as a team, we can deliver. However,
the 61 percent also reveals a 39 percent gap in the fight against corruption.
It is in this gap that corruption still festers and our economy is still being
bled,” he said, adding that ZACC would adopt a radical and transparent
approach, transforming from being a reactive institution to one that
prioritises prevention and public accountability.
“We must move
from being a reactive institution that the public only hears about when we
effect some arrests, to a proactive organisation whose prevention work is as
public as the arrests and prosecutions. Our work must be more visible, our
processes accessible and our results must speak for themselves. We serve the
public and the constitutional right of access to information is a sacrosanct
command,” he said.
Highlighting
notable achievements, Mr Reza said ZACC has maintained a conviction rate
between 71 and 74 percent over the past five years, and recovered millions in
stolen wealth.
He said ZACC’s
next five-year plan would emphasise monitoring and evaluation, ensuring
accountability at all levels of its operations.
“The successful
implementation of our 2026-2030 plan can only be measured by an uncompromising
monitoring and evaluation framework. The framework must be ingrained in our
daily operations so that no staff member should be reminded that reports are
due,” he said.
Mr Reza further
urged ZACC’s secretariat and partner institutions to remain focused, warning
that complacency would erode the gains achieved so far.
“Complacency is
a luxury we cannot afford. As we embark on NACS2 for 2026-2030, we must refocus
and ensure that the commission’s work becomes visible, measurable and fully
aligned with the country’s National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2) and Vision
2030,” he said.
Mr Reza further
emphasised that the commission would continue to strengthen global partnerships
to tackle cross-border corruption.
He also urged
ZACC officials to uphold the same standards they demand from others.
“As we hold
others accountable, we must also hold ourselves to the highest standards of
integrity. Our actions must reflect our values and we must engage in
self-assessment and constructive criticism,” he said.
In his
welcoming remarks, chairperson of ZACC’s Risk Committee, Commissioner Dr Osbon
Matunja said the five-day workshop would allow them to critically interrogate
outcomes, outputs and impact from 2021 to 2025.
“When one does
not plan or evaluate their work, that person or organisation will be moving in
the wilderness. The information from this evaluation will assist us in mapping
up the 2026–2030 strategy so that we build a citizenry and institutions that
uphold integrity and good governance,” said Dr Matunja.
The workshop,
being attended by key stakeholders from the Office of the President and
Cabinet’s Corporate Governance Unit, National Prosecuting Authority of
Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Republic Police, Ministry of Justice, Legal and
Parliamentary Affairs, Judicial Services Commission and Financial Intelligence
Unit, aims to refine ZACC’s strategic direction and enhance collaboration among
anti-corruption agencies in the country. Herald
