ZACC : WE HAVE RECOVERED US$39M SINCE 2019

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has recovered and forfeited assets worth over US$39 million since 2019, in addition to referring corruption cases valued at over US$217 million to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe.

This represents a major milestone for the commission as it prepares to launch its 2026–2030 National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS2).

It also follows an independent evaluation confirming that ZACC achieved a 61 percent success rate in implementing the first phase of NACS1, marking measurable progress in asset recovery, investigations and prosecutions.

Speaking at a strategic planning workshop in Nyanga yesterday, ZACC chairperson Mr Michael Reza highlighted some of the successes.

“I would also like to commend the Asset Recovery and Forfeiture Unit for the successful forfeiture of assets worth almost US$21 million; seizure of assets worth US$17 million; freezing of bank accounts of close to US$1 million, and the referral of case files worth a staggering US$217 million to the NPA.

“This is money being recovered for the people of Zimbabwe and a clear message to the corrupt that ill-gotten wealth is not theirs.”

Mr Reza said the commission was now shifting into a new era of radical transparency to close the remaining 39 percent gap in the fight against graft.

“An independent evaluation confirmed a 61 percent success rate. This is a foundation we can stand on. It is proof that when we focus as a team, we can deliver. However, the 61 percent also reveals a 39 percent gap in the fight against corruption. It is in this gap that corruption still festers and our economy is still being bled,” he said, adding that ZACC would adopt a radical and transparent approach, transforming from being a reactive institution to one that prioritises prevention and public accountability.

“We must move from being a reactive institution that the public only hears about when we effect some arrests, to a proactive organisation whose prevention work is as public as the arrests and prosecutions. Our work must be more visible, our processes accessible and our results must speak for themselves. We serve the public and the constitutional right of access to information is a sacrosanct command,” he said.

Highlighting notable achievements, Mr Reza said ZACC has maintained a conviction rate between 71 and 74 percent over the past five years, and recovered millions in stolen wealth.

He said ZACC’s next five-year plan would emphasise monitoring and evaluation, ensuring accountability at all levels of its operations.

“The successful implementation of our 2026-2030 plan can only be measured by an uncompromising monitoring and evaluation framework. The framework must be ingrained in our daily operations so that no staff member should be reminded that reports are due,” he said.

Mr Reza further urged ZACC’s secretariat and partner institutions to remain focused, warning that complacency would erode the gains achieved so far.

“Complacency is a luxury we cannot afford. As we embark on NACS2 for 2026-2030, we must refocus and ensure that the commission’s work becomes visible, measurable and fully aligned with the country’s National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2) and Vision 2030,” he said.

Mr Reza further emphasised that the commission would continue to strengthen global partnerships to tackle cross-border corruption.

He also urged ZACC officials to uphold the same standards they demand from others.

“As we hold others accountable, we must also hold ourselves to the highest standards of integrity. Our actions must reflect our values and we must engage in self-assessment and constructive criticism,” he said.

In his welcoming remarks, chairperson of ZACC’s Risk Committee, Commissioner Dr Osbon Matunja said the five-day workshop would allow them to critically interrogate outcomes, outputs and impact from 2021 to 2025.

“When one does not plan or evaluate their work, that person or organisation will be moving in the wilderness. The information from this evaluation will assist us in mapping up the 2026–2030 strategy so that we build a citizenry and institutions that uphold integrity and good governance,” said Dr Matunja.

The workshop, being attended by key stakeholders from the Office of the President and Cabinet’s Corporate Governance Unit, National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Republic Police, Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Judicial Services Commission and Financial Intelligence Unit, aims to refine ZACC’s strategic direction and enhance collaboration among anti-corruption agencies in the country. Herald