EDD OFF TO QATAR, SENDS CHIWENGA TO TANZANIA



Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga yesterday attended the inauguration of Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan following her overwhelming election victory.

She won nearly 98 percent of the vote.

In his remarks, VP Chiwenga, who represented President Mnangagwa at the ceremony, strongly criticised the violence that followed the Tanzanian elections, calling it outdated and unacceptable in today’s world. He expressed concern for Tanzania, a country that has historically supported Zimbabwe’s fight for independence.

VP Chiwenga stressed the need for unity and peaceful discussions in politics when one is not happy with any outcome including election results.

“We see the situation that has happened in Tanzania and it is quite disturbing. It is something which has to be avoided at all costs. Fighting is not something we should talk about in the 21st century,” he said.

“However, I believe Tanzania has come of age. We want to see them coming together as what was said by all the speakers at the inauguration. Life cannot be restored once it is taken. Our relationship with Tanzania is deeply rooted, tracing back many years. As Bantu people, we share a historical connection. During our liberation struggle, Tanzania stood as a steadfast ally serving as one of our Frontline States. That is why President Mnangagwa sent me to represent him in Tanzania today.”

President Suluhu agreed, saying she is committed to ending the violence and promoting development. “Violence is not part of our culture; what happened is not a true reflection of what we are as a people. Now we must work together for development,” she said.

The event was attended by several leaders from the region including Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, who emphasised the importance of resolving disputes peacefully. “When there is violence, there is no development. One life lost is one too many.”

All speakers at the inauguration highlighted the need for unity and cooperation to ensure stability and progress in Tanzania and beyond. Other leaders present were Mozambican President Daniel Chapo, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia, President Evariste Ndayishiminye of Burundi. There was also former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete alongside representatives of various African and European nations as well as delegates from China and the United Nations. Herald

