EDD OFF TO QATAR, SENDS CHIWENGA TO TANZANIA

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga yesterday attended the inauguration of Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan following her overwhelming election victory.
She won nearly
98 percent of the vote.
In his remarks,
VP Chiwenga, who represented President Mnangagwa at the ceremony, strongly
criticised the violence that followed the Tanzanian elections, calling it
outdated and unacceptable in today’s world. He expressed concern for Tanzania,
a country that has historically supported Zimbabwe’s fight for independence.
VP Chiwenga
stressed the need for unity and peaceful discussions in politics when one is
not happy with any outcome including election results.
“We see the
situation that has happened in Tanzania and it is quite disturbing. It is
something which has to be avoided at all costs. Fighting is not something we
should talk about in the 21st century,” he said.
“However, I
believe Tanzania has come of age. We want to see them coming together as what
was said by all the speakers at the inauguration. Life cannot be restored once
it is taken. Our relationship with Tanzania is deeply rooted, tracing back many
years. As Bantu people, we share a historical connection. During our liberation
struggle, Tanzania stood as a steadfast ally serving as one of our Frontline
States. That is why President Mnangagwa sent me to represent him in Tanzania
today.”
President
Suluhu agreed, saying she is committed to ending the violence and promoting
development. “Violence is not part of our culture; what happened is not a true
reflection of what we are as a people. Now we must work together for
development,” she said.
The event was
attended by several leaders from the region including Zambian President
Hakainde Hichilema, who emphasised the importance of resolving disputes
peacefully. “When there is violence, there is no development. One life lost is
one too many.”
All speakers at the inauguration highlighted the need for unity and cooperation to ensure stability and progress in Tanzania and beyond. Other leaders present were Mozambican President Daniel Chapo, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia, President Evariste Ndayishiminye of Burundi. There was also former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete alongside representatives of various African and European nations as well as delegates from China and the United Nations. Herald
President Mnangagwa arrived in Doha, Qatar, last night to
attend the United Nations Second World Summit for Social Development.
