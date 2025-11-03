MAGAYA REMANDED IN CUSTODY



Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries leader, Walter Magaya has been remanded in custody after he appeared in court this Monday facing multiple charges of rape and fraud involving more than US$40 000.

Magaya, who was arrested on Saturday, appeared alongside his wife, Tendai, who is jointly charged with him on fraud allegations.

It is the State’s case that Magaya was arrested together with his bodyguard, who is now facing allegations of assault after he allegedly attacked the police officers who effected the arrest.

According to court documents, Magaya is facing five counts of rape and 13 counts of fraud.

Due to his prominence, hundreds of congregants from his church attended the court session in a show of solidarity praying for mercy, however, the court maintained that the man of cloth has a case to answer.

Presiding over the matter, Regional Magistrate, Marehwanazvo Gofa ruled that the cleric has a case to answer, despite his legal team’s argument that he had been unlawfully detained beyond the constitutionally permitted period.

Magaya is not new to media attention.

In 2018, the PHD leader sparked outrage after claiming he had discovered a cure for HIV and cancer, although he later issued an apology.

Early this year, the cleric had his bid to become ZIFA President dismissed due to a lack of requisite qualifications.

The matter was postponed to Tuesday for further proceedings. zbc