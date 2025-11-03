MAGAYA REMANDED IN CUSTODY

Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries leader, Walter Magaya has been remanded in custody after he appeared in court this Monday facing multiple charges of rape and fraud involving more than US$40 000.
Magaya, who was
arrested on Saturday, appeared alongside his wife, Tendai, who is jointly
charged with him on fraud allegations.
It is the
State’s case that Magaya was arrested together with his bodyguard, who is now
facing allegations of assault after he allegedly attacked the police officers
who effected the arrest.
According to
court documents, Magaya is facing five counts of rape and 13 counts of fraud.
Due to his
prominence, hundreds of congregants from his church attended the court session
in a show of solidarity praying for mercy, however, the court maintained that
the man of cloth has a case to answer.
Presiding over
the matter, Regional Magistrate, Marehwanazvo Gofa ruled that the cleric has a
case to answer, despite his legal team’s argument that he had been unlawfully
detained beyond the constitutionally permitted period.
Magaya is not
new to media attention.
In 2018, the
PHD leader sparked outrage after claiming he had discovered a cure for HIV and
cancer, although he later issued an apology.
Early this
year, the cleric had his bid to become ZIFA President dismissed due to a lack
of requisite qualifications.
The matter was
postponed to Tuesday for further proceedings. zbc
0 comments:
Post a Comment