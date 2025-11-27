WOMAN FORCED TO SLEEP WITH LIVE LIZARD BY RAPIST LOVER

A 23-year-old Chitungwiza woman was forced to sleep with a live lizard before being repeatedly raped by her ritualistic ex-boyfriend.

In raping the ex-girlfriend thrice on three occasions, he was allegedly working under the instructions of his sangoma to cleanse her after their separation.

Tatenda Justice Charamba (25), an employee at Chitungwiza City Council Head Office, pleaded not guilty to rape charges but the court found him guilty after full trial. Chitungwiza magistrate, Gloria Takundwa initially sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment per each count leaving him with a 30-year jail term.

She however, suspended 10 years of the sentence on usual conditions hence Charamba is to serve an effective 20 years. On the first count, the State’s case led by Public Prosecutor Tendai Ruwocha reveals that, on an unknown date in February this year, Charamba went to see the complainant and informed her that he had performed some rituals using the condom which they once used sometime in 2023 before they broke up.

Charamba allegedly told the complainant that he wanted to help her since they had made a covenant, which was going to affect her marriage life hence we wanted to undo the process by throwing the used condom in a dam. The complainant told him that she was not interested in doing the ritual but Charamba insisted that they do the process to save her life and that of her parent and current boyfriend’s.

On March 19 this year, Charamba took the complainant to an entertainment joint near Manyame Dam and threatened her with death .

He had a bottle which had the used condom, a snake, a feather, and a red cloth which had their names written on it.

He threw the bottle into the dam and they parted ways. Mrs Ruwocha said, on March 21 this year at around midday, Charamba went to the complainant and told her that they had made a mistake because she was the one who was supposed to throw the bottle in the dam hence they were supposed to correct the ritual or else both of them were going to die.

He then told her ex–girlfriend that she was supposed to have sex with him but she refused.

He threatened her that he was going to bring a snake, frog and a lizard to have sex with her but she still refused. He continued pestering and gave her a choice of having sex with him or a lizard until she chose a lizard which he had brought in an empty container and he left. On the following day, the accused called telling her that his Sangoma had instructed him to have sex with her before end of day and not the lizard, threatening her with death.

At around 3pm, the complainant went to the accused’s place out of fear and she had sex with him using protection. After the act, the accused told the complainant that they were supposed to do the same process on two more occasions without skipping or disturbing the process. Charamba even told the complainant on the next day that they were supposed to do the next process on March 27.

He warned her against revealing the secret.

On the second count, Charamba used the same trick and raped her. On June 4 this year, the traumatised girl, revealed the matter to her friend, who then advised her to tell her pastor. The pastor instructed her to approach the police resulting in Charamba’s arrest.

Her medical report was produced as evidence. H Metro