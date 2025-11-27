EIGHT MAKOROKOZA DIE AS BACKYARD MINE SHAFT IS FLOODED



Eight artisanal miners lost their lives after being trapped underground when water flooded a mining shaft beneath a Penhalonga home following heavy rains around midnight on Monday.

The tragedy occurred at House Number 6, Rizende Road in Redwing Mine, where the miners had been operating illegally in a tunnel allegedly run by the homeowner, Ms Tsitsi Tizwi.

Recovery efforts led by Redwing Mine authorities, assisted by fellow artisanal miners, stretched over two days.

By Wednesday night, all eight bodies had been retrieved, the last one surfacing around 10pm.

The victims hailed from different parts of the country: one from Buhera, one from Zimunya, four from Marange (including two brothers), and two relatives from Masvingo.

Many left behind families, including pregnant wives, having travelled to Penhalonga in search of a livelihood.

When The Manica Post visited the scene yesterday (Thursday), grief and disbelief hung heavily over Ms Tizwi’s yard.

Shattered windowpanes and scattered household property bore silent testimony to the anger and sorrow that erupted among fellow gold panners after news of the flooding spread.

Relatives of three of the deceased remained at the home, while others had travelled to Mutare to await post mortem results.

Ms Tizwi confirmed in an interview that the final body was retrieved late Wednesday night, bringing a painful end to the search.

“We have managed to retrieve all the bodies. The men were underground working when tragedy fell,” she said, her voice trembling as she recounted the moment she first heard the miners’ predicament.

She said water flooded the shaft from another underground tunnel she insisted did not belong to her.

“The shaft was clogged with water around midnight on Monday. It rained heavily for about an hour. The boys who were guarding the opening realised when it was too late that water was flooding the tunnel. The men underground were trapped and met their fate. It all happened very fast,” she said.

According to her, 10 artisanal miners were working at the site that night – eight inside the tunnel and two at the opening.

Only two survived.

Ms Tizwi said she was asleep when the survivors rushed to alert her.

“I was sleeping when the two surviving artisanal miners came to tell me what had happened. We tried to rescue them, but our efforts were in vain. In the morning, I went to the Redwing Mine authorities, and they immediately sent a rescue team. They have been working nonstop until all eight bodies were retrieved last night,” she said.

She admitted that she was conducting illegal mining operations to fend for her three children after the death of her husband in 2021.

“My husband died in 2021, and I had no other means to take care of my children except turning to gold panning. That is how I did this secretly without the knowledge of Redwing Mine. I tried by all means to cover it up, but now eight people have died. This is not the company’s doing. It is mine, and I feel so bad about it. I am in pain,” she said.

The woman also revealed that she had secured a US$10 000 loan from business associates to assist with funeral expenses for all the eight deceased artisanal miners.

“Some business partners loaned me US$10 000 to help with the funeral and burial expenses. Gold panners and relatives were so violent demanding their loved ones’ bodies. They broke my windowpanes. We just watched haplessly as they went on a rampage. Everyone deals with pain differently,” she said.

Asked whether she feared her house would collapse due to underground mining activities, she insisted the tunnel did not run directly beneath it.

“The tunnel is not directly under the house. We were very careful about that,” she said.

Her brother-in-law, Mr Norman Tsikiwa, appealed for assistance from well-wishers, saying the burden of handling multiple funerals was overwhelming.

“We will be going to every funeral as Ms Tizwi’s relatives. She was only trying to take care of her family as a widow. We are supporting her during these trying times,” he said.

However, grief among the families of the deceased was raw and unconcealed.

Mr Gwinyai Gwite, a brother to the two siblings who perished, Terrence and Ananias Gwite, struggled to come to terms with the loss.

“They have left behind families and we do not know what will happen to them. There is no compensation for the surviving wives and children. Yes, Ms Tizwi said she will help with burial arrangements, but what about long-term support? It is painful beyond words. Terrence’s wife is pregnant. That child will never know his or her father,” he said.

He said the siblings will be buried in Marange.

Another relative, Mr Tarusenga Gwite said the deaths were too heavy to bear.

“We just want our relatives’ bodies released so that we can bury them. We are grateful that the ‘mine owner’ has accommodated us and promised to take care of the expenses. They are doing everything they can, and we appreciate it, but the pain is still deep,” he said.

The family of another deceased, Passmore Mutepfa of Zimunya is also facing a similar heartbreak.

Mr Talent Mutepfa said his brother had travelled to Penhalonga just two days before the tragedy.

“When I first heard the news, I thought maybe he would be found alive. We never imagined he would die like this or that it would take this long to recover his body. That is why I delayed coming. But when we came and waited for the body to be retrieved, it was painful when it was finally retrieved,” he said.

He urged mine operators and artisanal miners to consider weather conditions before venturing on underground operations.

“They were all trying to earn a living. However, mine owners should not allow these boys underground when it is raining. That is risky business. At least wait until the weather clears,” he said.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi was unreachable for comment. Manica Post