The government has hightened taxpayers misery by hiking the value-added tax (VAT) rate to 15,5% as it hunts for an extra US$1,47 billion in revenue for 2026 in a move that will weigh heavily on the 23,9% of the economy that is compliant.
Finance,
Economic Development and Investment Promotion minister Mthuli Ncube announced
the increment while unveiling the 2026 National Budget that the government
expects to collect revenue equivalent to US$9,4 billion next year, up from this
year’s expected US$7,93 billion.
Ncube’s VAT
increase came hard on the heels of the release of the Zimbabwe Tax Perception
Survey 2025, conducted by Zimbabwe Taxpayers Platform that revealed that nearly
nine out of 10 citizens find that the tax burden no longer matches their
ability to pay.
The survey
noted that citizens want fewer and lower taxes overall, arguing that high tax
rates and a myriad of levies are stifling disposable incomes and business
growth.
VAT is an
indirect tax on consumption, charged on the supply of taxable goods and
services.
It is levied on
transactions rather than directly on income or profit and is also levied on the
importation of goods and services.
So, while VAT
is ultimately paid by all consumers, including the 76,1% informal sector, the
formal sector bears the brunt of the burden because only registered businesses
are required to collect, account for and remit the tax to government.
Ncube said the
hike was meant to allow a partial reduction in the intermediated money transfer
tax (IMTT). Newsday
