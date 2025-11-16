WITNESS HEADING TO COURT KIDNAPPED

A woman, who was set to testify against a robbery suspect, was kidnapped on her way to court in Chitungwiza on Friday.
Memory Matanga,
25, is a witness in a robbery case which was reported at St Mary’s Police
Station last month.
The accused is
Alouis Luciano, 28, of St. Mary’s. The case is before magistrate Dennis Mangosi
at the Chitungwiza Magistrate Court.
It was first
heard on October 16.
Luciano was
remanded in custody and was set to return to court on Friday.
While walking
through the Zengeza 1 area, on her way to court, Memory was approached by four
men who were in a white Toyota vehicle.
They called her
over and she complied.
However, the
men started accusing her of being responsible for Luciano’s arrest.
Two of them
jumped from the back seat, forcibly grabbed her and pushed her into the
vehicle.
The kidnappers
drove towards Harare along Seke Road.
They turned
into Delpot Road and eventually parked in a secluded bushy area near the
Manyame Airbase.
They offered
her US$200 and demanded that she should withdraw her statement regarding the
robbery.
Under intense
pressure, and threats of unspecified consequences if she refused, Memory agreed
to their demands to secure her freedom.
Harare’s Deputy
Provincial Police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Faith Mapisa, confirmed the
incident.
She said after
her ordeal, Memory proceeded to the Chitungwiza Magistrate Court, where a
warrant for her arrest had already been issued, and recounted her experience to
officials.
“Police are
actively investigating the kidnapping of a court witness in Chitungwiza,” Ass
Insp Mapisa said.
“The four
suspects involved in this alarming incident have not yet been apprehended.” H
