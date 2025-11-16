WITNESS HEADING TO COURT KIDNAPPED

A woman, who was set to testify against a robbery suspect, was kidnapped on her way to court in Chitungwiza on Friday.

Memory Matanga, 25, is a witness in a robbery case which was reported at St Mary’s Police Station last month.

The accused is Alouis Luciano, 28, of St. Mary’s. The case is before magistrate Dennis Mangosi at the Chitungwiza Magistrate Court.

It was first heard on October 16.

Luciano was remanded in custody and was set to return to court on Friday.

While walking through the Zengeza 1 area, on her way to court, Memory was approached by four men who were in a white Toyota vehicle.

They called her over and she complied.

However, the men started accusing her of being responsible for Luciano’s arrest.

Two of them jumped from the back seat, forcibly grabbed her and pushed her into the vehicle.

The kidnappers drove towards Harare along Seke Road.

They turned into Delpot Road and eventually parked in a secluded bushy area near the Manyame Airbase.

They offered her US$200 and demanded that she should withdraw her statement regarding the robbery.

Under intense pressure, and threats of unspecified consequences if she refused, Memory agreed to their demands to secure her freedom.

Harare’s Deputy Provincial Police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Faith Mapisa, confirmed the incident.

She said after her ordeal, Memory proceeded to the Chitungwiza Magistrate Court, where a warrant for her arrest had already been issued, and recounted her experience to officials.

“Police are actively investigating the kidnapping of a court witness in Chitungwiza,” Ass Insp Mapisa said.

“The four suspects involved in this alarming incident have not yet been apprehended.” H Metro