MAGAYA APPEARS AFTER STINT IN JAIL



Prophet Walter Magaya made his first public appearance in two weeks when he led his PHD Ministries’ Sunday service in Harare yesterday.

Thousands of PHD Ministries members packed the church in Waterfalls with some clearly eager to see their leader for the first time in more than a month.

It was his first service after a month of fasting. His fasting ended while he was in police custody after he was arrested at the prayer mountain on November 1 on allegations of fraud and rape.He denies the allegations.

He missed his ministry’s big event, the Night of Turnaround, as he was in remand custody.

He was granted bail last week.

When H-Metro arrived at the scene, church members, including senior leaders, declined to comment. One member stated, “We do not want to talk to journalists; go and write what you saw.”

Sources said some members, who came for the Night of Turnaround, stayed and were part of the service yesterday, which explains the foreign flags.

Prophet Magaya is set to return to court tomorrow.

Police have claimed some PHD members were allegedly trying to raise US$200,000 to "obstruct the course of justice."