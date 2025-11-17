MAGAYA APPEARS AFTER STINT IN JAIL

Prophet Walter Magaya made his first public appearance in two weeks when he led his PHD Ministries’ Sunday service in Harare yesterday.
Thousands of
PHD Ministries members packed the church in Waterfalls with some clearly eager
to see their leader for the first time in more than a month.
It was his
first service after a month of fasting. His fasting ended while he was in
police custody after he was arrested at the prayer mountain on November 1 on
allegations of fraud and rape.He denies the allegations.
He missed his
ministry’s big event, the Night of Turnaround, as he was in remand custody.
He was granted
bail last week.
When H-Metro
arrived at the scene, church members, including senior leaders, declined to
comment. One member stated, “We do not want to talk to journalists; go and
write what you saw.”
Sources said
some members, who came for the Night of Turnaround, stayed and were part of the
service yesterday, which explains the foreign flags.
Prophet Magaya
is set to return to court tomorrow.
Police have
claimed some PHD members were allegedly trying to raise US$200,000 to “obstruct
the course of justice.” H Metro
