SEKE TRAGEDY : WE ARE STILL TRAUMATISED, SAYS CHIEF



Chief Seke says the Seke Road tragedy, which claimed 17 lives in July, still traumatises him.

He has repeated his claims that some traffic police officers are colluding with kombi operators to let faulty vehicles roam the country’s roads leading to loss of lives.

He was speaking at the black spot, along Seke Road, where 17 people were killed in a horror accident when a haulage truck crashed into a commuter omnibus.

An event to mark the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims was held at the black spot.

Chief Seke criticised traffic police for allowing unroadworthy vehicles to pass through checkpoints.

“I feel compelled to fight this menace that claims lives along Seke Road. It’s our community’s reputation that’s at stake, tainted by reckless drivers who disregard the sanctity of life.

“We feel humiliated and traumatised whenever we pass this spot where 17 lives were lost. We plan to engage bereaved families to consider erecting a statue to honour the deceased.”

The event was attended by traditional leaders, ward councillors and school children.

Commissioner Maxwell Chikunguru, the Officer Commanding Harare province, commended Chief Seke for organising the event.

“Today, we join the world in remembering road traffic victims, whose lives were tragically lost in preventable crashes,” Commissioner Chikunguru said.

“I commend Chief Seke for organising this event, which brings together the police and all like-minded stakeholders.”

“This memorial gathering allows us to unite in reflection on the lives lost and remember the families forever affected along this stretch of Seke Road.

“We honour the men, women, and children whose lives were cut short, and we remember survivors living with pain, trauma, and long-term injuries.”

He added: “Road safety is not abstract, it is about preserving human life.

“The tragedies here have been linked to speeding, reckless overtaking, drunk driving, and unroadworthy vehicles – behaviours that can be prevented.

“We must act collectively to halt further loss of life. Every life lost was a valued family member. Every safe journey begins with discipline, patience, and respect for others on the road.

“Together, with community leaders, transport operators, traditional leaders, and the public, we can transform this blackspot from a place of grief into a symbol of collective responsibility and hope.”

He announced that police would intensify enforcement along Seke Road, increase visibility, and conduct awareness campaigns.

“However, enforcement alone is not enough. We appeal to all road users to adopt life-saving measures:

Maintain safe speeds, especially near bus stops, residential areas, and curves.

Overtake only when the road is clear; never drink and drive or use mobile phones behind the wheel.

Ensure vehicles are roadworthy, with functional brakes, tyres, and lights.

Pedestrians should use designated crossing points and remain vigilant.

Passengers should speak out against dangerous driving.

He added: “We remain committed to supporting road safety and sanity. Let us honour the memories of those we lost by choosing safer roads and actions. “Together, we can prevent the next tragedy.”

Madzibaba Simbarashe Nengomasha said they were praying for an end to road traffic accidents caused by drug-abusing drivers. H Metro