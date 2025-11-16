SEKE TRAGEDY : WE ARE STILL TRAUMATISED, SAYS CHIEF

Chief Seke says the Seke Road tragedy, which claimed 17 lives in July, still traumatises him.
He has repeated
his claims that some traffic police officers are colluding with kombi operators
to let faulty vehicles roam the country’s roads leading to loss of lives.
He was speaking
at the black spot, along Seke Road, where 17 people were killed in a horror
accident when a haulage truck crashed into a commuter omnibus.
An event to
mark the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims was held at the
black spot.
Chief Seke
criticised traffic police for allowing unroadworthy vehicles to pass through
checkpoints.
“I feel
compelled to fight this menace that claims lives along Seke Road. It’s our
community’s reputation that’s at stake, tainted by reckless drivers who
disregard the sanctity of life.
“We feel
humiliated and traumatised whenever we pass this spot where 17 lives were lost.
We plan to engage bereaved families to consider erecting a statue to honour the
deceased.”
The event was
attended by traditional leaders, ward councillors and school children.
Commissioner
Maxwell Chikunguru, the Officer Commanding Harare province, commended Chief
Seke for organising the event.
“Today, we join
the world in remembering road traffic victims, whose lives were tragically lost
in preventable crashes,” Commissioner Chikunguru said.
“I commend
Chief Seke for organising this event, which brings together the police and all
like-minded stakeholders.”
“This memorial
gathering allows us to unite in reflection on the lives lost and remember the
families forever affected along this stretch of Seke Road.
“We honour the
men, women, and children whose lives were cut short, and we remember survivors
living with pain, trauma, and long-term injuries.”
He added: “Road
safety is not abstract, it is about preserving human life.
“The tragedies
here have been linked to speeding, reckless overtaking, drunk driving, and
unroadworthy vehicles – behaviours that can be prevented.
“We must act
collectively to halt further loss of life. Every life lost was a valued family
member. Every safe journey begins with discipline, patience, and respect for
others on the road.
“Together, with
community leaders, transport operators, traditional leaders, and the public, we
can transform this blackspot from a place of grief into a symbol of collective
responsibility and hope.”
He announced
that police would intensify enforcement along Seke Road, increase visibility,
and conduct awareness campaigns.
“However,
enforcement alone is not enough. We appeal to all road users to adopt
life-saving measures:
Maintain safe
speeds, especially near bus stops, residential areas, and curves.
Overtake only
when the road is clear; never drink and drive or use mobile phones behind the
wheel.
Ensure vehicles
are roadworthy, with functional brakes, tyres, and lights.
Pedestrians
should use designated crossing points and remain vigilant.
Passengers
should speak out against dangerous driving.
“Every life
lost was a valued family member. Every safe journey begins with discipline,
patience, and respect for others on the road.
“Together, with
community leaders, transport operators, traditional leaders, and the public, we
can transform this blackspot from a place of grief into a symbol of collective
responsibility and hope.”
He added: “We
remain committed to supporting road safety and sanity. Let us honour the
memories of those we lost by choosing safer roads and actions. “Together, we
can prevent the next tragedy.”
Madzibaba
Simbarashe Nengomasha said they were praying for an end to road traffic
accidents caused by drug-abusing drivers. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment