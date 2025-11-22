US$4M ECOBANK ROBBER EXTRADITED FROM BOTSWANA

One of the suspects who was allegedly involved in the high-profile US$4 million Ecobank Bulawayo heist that captured global attention last year has been extradited from Botswana and appeared at the Bulawayo regional magistrate’s court on Friday.

Bhekani Mlilo (40) faced an armed robbery charge before magistrate Mr Archie Wochiwunga. He was not asked to enter a plea but confirmed the allegations against him. Mlilo was represented by his lawyer, Mr Tawanda Tavengwa of Mutuso Taruvinga and Mhiribidi Attorneys.

Mlilo was remanded in custody until 5 December.

His lawyer told the court: “The matter happened last year on 3 October and that is a long period of time. We are ready for commencement of trial and we hope the State will be ready to start the trial next month on 5 December.”

Prosecutor Ms Concilia Ncube provided details of the heist, explaining that on 3 October last year at around 3.30PM, Mlilo, alongside his accomplices, including the notorious Vumbunu brothers, Elijah Temayi and Abraham, as well as Simon Xola Ngcobo, Menzeli Mpofu, Khalid Ntimen, and others still at large, planned to rob Ecobank’s Bulawayo branch.

“The Vumbunu brothers have since been arrested in South Africa and are expected to be extradited to Zimbabwe to kick-start their trial. They drove a white Ford Ranger affixed with a South African registration number plate.

“The vehicle was registered in the name of Nomsa Aneline Zingela. When they were going to rob the bank, they changed the South African number plate and attached a Zimbabwean number plate, then drove to Ecobank situated at the corner of 9th Avenue and Fife Street in Bulawayo,” she said.

Ms Ncube said Mlilo and his accomplices were armed with guns. Upon arrival at the bank, they blocked a Safeguard cash-in-transit vehicle and allegedly threatened the security guards with the firearms.

“They apprehended the guards and held them hostage, threatening to shoot them if they resisted. The accused persons took four metal boxes containing cash. Three of the boxes were from the Ecobank branch at 9th Avenue and Fife Street, containing US$3 983 500. They also took three guns from Safeguard security guards,” she said.

“An additional box was stolen from the Ecobank Bradfield branch containing US$465 500. The accused loaded the boxes into their getaway vehicle and fled the scene.” Sunday News