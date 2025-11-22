ED'S DONATED ARMY CARS GATHERING DUST

There are allegations that the 102 top-of -the-range vehicles donated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) in September this year are not yet taken.
Sources told
Masvingo Mirror that the fleet is gathering dust at Msasa Logistics Garrison
Depot in Harare with top army officials reluctant to take them for fear that
the vehicles could be installed with trackers.
There is also
fear of compromising a professional army by receiving donations from
individuals.
“There is
hesitancy. There is strong fear that because the vehicles are personal
donations and not coming from the fiscus, these could undermine the integrity
and independence of the army.
ZNA deputy
director Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Tichafa Mungofa referred all the
questions to ZDF spokesperson, Colonel Charles Mutizhe. “I cannot comment on
that right now. You can contact my boss Colonel Mutizhe,” he said.
Colonel Mutizhe
asked for questions to be sent via WhatsApp but he did not respond up to the
time of going to Press.
. “You can send
me all your questions on my WhatsApp and I will respond,” said Mutizhe.
The Permanent
Secretary in the Ministry of Defence and War Veterans Affairs, Aaron Nhepera
said ZDF was a separate institution that runs its own affairs and acts at its
convenient time.
“I am not aware
that the vehicles were not distributed. As you know ZDF is an independent
institution. They do their own things whenever they feel it is suitable for
them,” said Nhepera.
Speaking during
the donation, Mnangagwa said that the vehicles were part of the first phase of
a comprehensive programme aimed at enhancing mobility within the Zimbabwe
Defence Forces (ZDF). This programme, he noted, would involve the procurement
of various vehicles, including buses, to improve the efficiency of the ZDF
personnel.
He said the
initiative would enable the Defence Forces to effectively carry out its
Constitutional mandate, including responsibilities such as defending the
nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, advancing national interests,
supporting infrastructure development, and responding to disasters.
This impasse is
said to automatically stall the other 700 vehicles that were promised by
Mnangagwa. Masvingo Mirror
