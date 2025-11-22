skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Saturday, 22 November 2025
GRANDPA JAILED FOR BEATING UP GRANDMA
Saturday, November 22, 2025
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to X
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
18 SEX WORKERS DRAGGED TO COURT
18 commercial sex workers have appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court. 📹 : Arron Nyamayaro pic.twitter.com/xeG0LOWS9Q — H-Metro (@HMet...
WOMAN BEHIND MAGAYA BRIBERY PLOT NAMED
TAGWIREI : NO FOREIGNERS IN TUCKSHOPS
Hatichadi kuona ma Foreigners kuma tuck shop says Tagwirei pic.twitter.com/aITyi2E468 — Rory Studios News (@rorystudiosnews) November 16,...
WIDOW, EIGHT OTHERS BATTLE FOR NKULUMANE
Nine candidates successfully filed their nomination papers on Thursday to contest the December 20 Nkulumane parliamentary by-election in Bul...
PASSENGERS HEADING TO SA TRAPPED AS BUS OVERTURNS
A number of people were injured after a Munhenzva bus heading for Cape Town in South Africa overturned and trapped them, about 10km from Rut...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment