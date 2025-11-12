TWO ROBBED OF US$56K ON WAY TO THE BANK

Two employees of Brainscope Investments were attacked by armed robbers, while on their way to the bank, and lost US$56,500 of the company’s money.

Yvonne Zulu, 29, and her driver, Simbarashe Chiinze, 24, were intercepted by two armed men along Plymouth Road in Southerton, Harare.

As they approached the intersection of Plymouth and Melbourne Road, a silver Toyota Fortuner blocked their path.

Two armed men disembarked from the vehicle, brandishing firearms. One of the robbersshattered the passenger side window, gaining access to the vehicle.

They forcibly seized a bag containing US$56,500, which had been placed on the passenger seat.

In addition to the money, the robbers searched Simbarashe, and stole his wallet which contained personal identification and an additional US$1,500.

After executing the robbery, the criminals returned to their vehicle and sped off.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the incident.

“We are investigating an armed robbery case in Southerton.

“The total value stolen is US$58,000, and unfortunately, nothing has been recovered,” he said. Herald