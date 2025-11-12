MAGAYA WALKS OUT OF REMAND PRISON

Prophetic Healing and Deliverance leader Prophet Walter Magaya, who is facing fraud and rape allegations, is now out of custody on bail following his release from remand prison yesterday.

His legal representatives paid his bail at the Harare magistrate’s court yesterday and surrendered the passport and title deeds to properties demanded as extra security as contained in the order by High Court Judge Justice Gibson Mandaza.

Upon release, Magaya approached the High Court challenging his placement on remand by the magistrate at the initial remand hearing last Monday even though more than 48 hours had elapsed since his arrest on Saturday last week.

Magaya argues that the magistrates court’s failure to release him on initial appearance was a gross violation of the Constitution, which should not be left unchallenged.

On initial appearance, Magaya, through his lawyers Admire Rubaya, Everson Chatambudza and Advocate Sylvester Hashiti, applied for immediate release, arguing that he was over-detained and that the Constitution under section 50 (3) guarantees immediate release on that ground.

The State, represented by Clemence Chimbari, admitted that Magaya was over-detained, saying it was regrettable, but argued that he should not be released, but should seek civil remedies.

Presiding Magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa ruled in favour of the State and dismissed Magaya’s challenge, saying he should seek civil remedies.

She then granted Magaya’s wife, Tendai, $500 bail.

After his release on bail yesterday, Magaya, represented by Rubaya and Chatambudza Legal Practitioners, filed a review application challenging the magistrate’s decision, which he said should not be left standing in a democracy.

He has cited Magistrate Gofa as the first respondent and the Prosecutor General as the second respondent, saying the court acted outside the law and Constitution.

The application said the magistrate’s decision effectively rewrote the people’s will as expressed in the Constitution and created a precedent that would allow State actors to violate the fundamental rights with virtual impunity.

He said the decision took the country back to the Lancaster House constitution, which was discarded by Zimbabweans upon the advent of the new Constitution in 2013.

Magaya said the court’s decision was flawed and should not be left unchallenged, as it would open floodgates of injustices.

He said his challenge seeks to correct the excesses of the State in that the magistrate sided with the Prosecutor General.

“In effect, the State effectively submitted that it was permissible to detain any person arrested and held in custody for as long as it deems fit, well beyond the constitutionally prescribed 48-hour limit, without affording that person any meaningful recourse before a criminal court.

Magaya said the conduct of the State may excite some quarters, but it set a bad precedent which has no room in a constitutional democracy.

“If unchecked, this arbitrary erosion of liberty will metastasise to an extent that would embolden law enforcement agents to regard themselves as a law unto their own,” he said.

Magaya said the court failed to interpret the constitutional provision and offered the wrong remedy.

“Her finding that the remedy for a breach of section 50(3) of the Constitution lies in civil damages rather than the immediate and unconditional release of the over-detained person, which is the solution provided by the same provision to over-detention, constitutes a complete and brazen subversion of the Constitution of the Republic of Zimbabwe. ‘Must’ means must.

“The phrase ‘must be released immediately’ is not merely directory but peremptory, creating a constitutional obligation that admits of no judicial discretion. That provision not only creates an obligation to release an over-detained person on the law enforcement agents, but it also applies to whichever court the over-detained person would have been taken to for purposes of appearance intended to extend their detention,” reads the application.

Magaya is now seeking to have the lower court’s decisions set aside. Herald