MAN DUPES FAMILY OF MISSING CHILD

A desperate family, which is looking for a missing child, was allegedly duped by a conman who devised his evil plans after seeing their posters looking for help.

Desperate to get back the 11-year-old child, the boy’s aunt sent US$22 to Chrispen Nyoni of Nkulumane 10, Bulawayo, who promised to ensure the safe return of the child.

However, Nyoni duped her.

He appeared before Harare magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzai and is expected back in court today.

The court heard that on Thursday last week in Dzivaresekwa, the aunt sent the boy to a nearby tuckshop at around 5,30pm, to buy eggs and milk.

After about 30 minutes, the boy did not return home.

This prompted his aunt to call one of the owners of the tuck shops asking if he had seen her nephew.

The businessman said he had not seen him.

The aunt then posted in their local WhatsApp group advising the local residents about the missing child.

The neighbours came and assisted her to look for the boy but they failed to locate him.

She filed a police report at ZRP Dzivarasekwa.

The following day, the aunt designed a flyer of the missing child and posted it on social media.

Nyoni saw the flyer circulating on social media and hatched a plan to defraud the family.

On Saturday, Nyoni sent a call me back message to the aunt‘s number, which is on the flier, using his mobile number 0774 752 580.

The aunt called Nyoni, who introduced himself as Chris.

He claimed he had information concerning the whereabouts of the missing child and promised to get back to her once he had bought data so that they could chat online.

The aunt called Nyoni back but he said he was busy and he would call once he was free.

The desperate aunt sent airtime worth US$2 to Nyoni’s number so that he could buy some data.

After some time, Nyoni sent a text message to the aunt and invited her to go online.

Once they connected online, Nyoni told her that he was willing to provide information about the missing child.

Nyoni told her to send US$16 into an Ecocash account, which belongs to Blessing Moyo, who is his girlfriend.

Nyoni ordered the aunt to send him a screenshot of the transaction and he was going to send the exact location where the missing child was.

The aunt sent US$17 to the number provided and also sent the proof of payment.

Nyoni promised to send the information at 3pm later that day but he didn’t

He called the aunt on Sunday, at around 1am, and assured her that the missing child was safe.

He asked her to send US$5 so that he could go and get the child from where he was.

After realising that Nyoni was lying to her, the aunt filed a police report.

That Sunday, detectives found out that Nyoni was in Bulawayo and they managed to track him down, leading to his arrest. H Metro