MAN DUPES FAMILY OF MISSING CHILD

Desperate to
get back the 11-year-old child, the boy’s aunt sent US$22 to Chrispen Nyoni of
Nkulumane 10, Bulawayo, who promised to ensure the safe return of the child.
However, Nyoni
duped her.
He appeared
before Harare magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzai and is expected back in court today.
The court heard
that on Thursday last week in Dzivaresekwa, the aunt sent the boy to a nearby
tuckshop at around 5,30pm, to buy eggs and milk.
After about 30
minutes, the boy did not return home.
This prompted
his aunt to call one of the owners of the tuck shops asking if he had seen her
nephew.
The businessman
said he had not seen him.
The aunt then
posted in their local WhatsApp group advising the local residents about the
missing child.
The neighbours
came and assisted her to look for the boy but they failed to locate him.
She filed a
police report at ZRP Dzivarasekwa.
The following
day, the aunt designed a flyer of the missing child and posted it on social
media.
Nyoni saw the
flyer circulating on social media and hatched a plan to defraud the family.
On Saturday,
Nyoni sent a call me back message to the aunt‘s number, which is on the flier,
using his mobile number 0774 752 580.
The aunt called
Nyoni, who introduced himself as Chris.
He claimed he
had information concerning the whereabouts of the missing child and promised to
get back to her once he had bought data so that they could chat online.
The aunt called
Nyoni back but he said he was busy and he would call once he was free.
The desperate
aunt sent airtime worth US$2 to Nyoni’s number so that he could buy some data.
After some
time, Nyoni sent a text message to the aunt and invited her to go online.
Once they
connected online, Nyoni told her that he was willing to provide information
about the missing child.
Nyoni told her
to send US$16 into an Ecocash account, which belongs to Blessing Moyo, who is
his girlfriend.
Nyoni ordered
the aunt to send him a screenshot of the transaction and he was going to send
the exact location where the missing child was.
The aunt sent
US$17 to the number provided and also sent the proof of payment.
Nyoni promised
to send the information at 3pm later that day but he didn’t
He called the
aunt on Sunday, at around 1am, and assured her that the missing child was safe.
He asked her to
send US$5 so that he could go and get the child from where he was.
After realising
that Nyoni was lying to her, the aunt filed a police report.
That Sunday,
detectives found out that Nyoni was in Bulawayo and they managed to track him
down, leading to his arrest. H Metro
