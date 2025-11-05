MOTHER THROWS OUT THREE ABUSIVE SONS

Three brothers have been thrown out of the family home and barred from abusing their 79-year-old mother who claimed that she was now living in hell at her own house in Mufakose.

Faina Bhera was forced to seek legal protection from the abuse she was receiving from her own sons, who are all married.

Edson, Simon, and Morris Mususwa have all refused to leave the family home, despite starting their own families, and their mother told a court that they have been abusing her.

One has five children, another has four, and the third has one. “They refused to leave the family home, they come back drunk and cause disturbances,” she said.

She said their abuse has left her feeling isolated and neglected.

She shared her plight at the Harare Civil Court. “I served them with summons but they chose to disregard the court,” she said.

“I just want to find peace and to be protected from my own sons. They harass me and refuse to leave my house.”

Her plans to rent out part of the family home to supplement her income have been resisted by her three sons.

With tears in her eyes, she told the court:

“I want to accommodate tenants so I can put food on the table.”

The magistrate granted her a protection order.

“Your three children — Edson, Simon, and Morris— must stay away from your house at 510 Magandanga Road in Mufakose and must not harass you.” Herald