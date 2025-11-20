TWO ARRESTED FOR SELLING HYENA NOSE

Two men were arrested on Tuesday for attempting to sell a hyena nose at a Shopping Centre in Eastlea, Harare.

Andrew Makusele, from Goromonzi, and John Jelester, from Kuwadzana, were caught while looking for potential buyers.

Detective Inspector Rachel Muteweri, spokesperson for the Criminal Investigations Department, confirmed the arrest.

She warned the public against the illegal killing of endangered species and highlighted that wildlife was part of Zimbabwe’s heritage and protecting these resources demanded a collective responsibility.

Muteweri said Andrew and John were charged with violating Section 59(2)AC(B) of the Parks and Wildlife General Regulations S.I 362/1990, as well as Section 128(B) of the Parks and Wildlife Act Chapter 20:14 for “unlawful possession of a hyena nose.”

In a separate incident, Abraham Chaukura, 50, and his 18-year-old son, Abraham Junior, from Domborutinhira Village in Chief Mutasa, were arrested in Mutare last week.

They were nabbed after detectives from the CID Minerals, Flora, and Fauna Unit received intelligence that they were seeking buyers for two pangolins.

Upon arrest, they failed to produce any permit or license authorising them to possess the pangolins.

Safirio Macben and Mira Nyandoro, both from Hopley, Harare, were arrested by detectives from the CID MFFU for possession of leopard skin.

They were caught in Harare’s Central Business District while attempting to sell the skin.

In another related case, Vesile Ngwenya, 31, Future Moyo, 35, and Mbongeni Sibanda, 39, all from Thandazo Village in Chief Siphoso, Tsholotsho, were arrested last week for possession of a python skin.

The trio has since appeared in court. H Metro