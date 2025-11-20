TWO ARRESTED FOR SELLING HYENA NOSE

Two men were arrested on Tuesday for attempting to sell a hyena nose at a Shopping Centre in Eastlea, Harare.
Andrew
Makusele, from Goromonzi, and John Jelester, from Kuwadzana, were caught while
looking for potential buyers.
Detective
Inspector Rachel Muteweri, spokesperson for the Criminal Investigations
Department, confirmed the arrest.
She warned the
public against the illegal killing of endangered species and highlighted that
wildlife was part of Zimbabwe’s heritage and protecting these resources
demanded a collective responsibility.
Muteweri said
Andrew and John were charged with violating Section 59(2)AC(B) of the Parks and
Wildlife General Regulations S.I 362/1990, as well as Section 128(B) of the
Parks and Wildlife Act Chapter 20:14 for “unlawful possession of a hyena nose.”
In a separate
incident, Abraham Chaukura, 50, and his 18-year-old son, Abraham Junior, from
Domborutinhira Village in Chief Mutasa, were arrested in Mutare last week.
They were
nabbed after detectives from the CID Minerals, Flora, and Fauna Unit received
intelligence that they were seeking buyers for two pangolins.
Upon arrest,
they failed to produce any permit or license authorising them to possess the
pangolins.
Safirio Macben
and Mira Nyandoro, both from Hopley, Harare, were arrested by detectives from
the CID MFFU for possession of leopard skin.
They were
caught in Harare’s Central Business District while attempting to sell the skin.
In another
related case, Vesile Ngwenya, 31, Future Moyo, 35, and Mbongeni Sibanda, 39,
all from Thandazo Village in Chief Siphoso, Tsholotsho, were arrested last week
for possession of a python skin.
The trio has
since appeared in court. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment