METHODIST CHURCH CLASHES WITH BORROWDALE RESIDENTS

Some Borrowdale residents have filed a criminal complaint with ZAAC claiming the acting director of Urban Planning at the City of Harare inappropriately issued a permit to a local church.

The dispute stems from 2019 when the residents clashed with the church, arguing that it was operating at premises designated for residential use.

The residents claimed the church permit lapsed on July 31 due to non-compliance with its conditions and was not extended.

In a letter dated November 12, the residents’ legal representatives, Kantor & Immerman, said they were acting on behalf of their client, Johannes Jurgens Zwart, and fellow residents.

The letter cites Mugocha, the Acting Director of Urban Planning for the City of Harare, as having inappropriately issued a permit to a local church in defiance of a recent High Court order.

The complaint focuses on a temporary permit issued to the United Methodist Church Borrowdale Circuit for its premises at Number 9 Doveton Road.

Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission spokesperson, Simiso Mlevu, confirmed receipt of the letter.

“We received the letter, and it will be reviewed soon,” she said.

In a case presided by Justice Munangati-Manongwa, the High Court on June 5 ruled that the church must seek permission from the director of Health and the Chief Fire Officer, as required by a 2017 Town Planning Permit, to operate at the premises. In the judgment, the church was interdicted from using the residential property for church services and events, upholding the residents’ complaints of obstruction, congestion, road blockages, and noise arising from all-night services.

For the church to operate legally, it needed to fulfil specific conditions outlined in an earlier Town Planning Permit from 2017.

These conditions included obtaining “permission or license to operate from the Director of Health” and “permission to operate from the Chief Fire Officer.”

The court found that the church had not fulfilled these requirements.

According to the residents’ lawyers, just days after the court’s decision, Acting Director Mugocha acted improperly.

“The judgment of the High Court of Zimbabwe was made available on June 6, which was a Friday,” the lawyers said in their letter.

“On Monday, June 9, the United Methodist Church Borrowdale Circuit purportedly applied to the Acting Director of Urban Planning for a temporary permit and, on the same day, the permit was issued. “Such a process cannot be legally completed in a day.”

The residents argue that the official’s conduct amounts to “criminal abuse of duty as a public officer.”

They accuse him of issuing a permit “whose effect is to undermine a judgment of the High Court of Zimbabwe” and showing “favour to the United Methodist Church Borrowdale Circuit in complete disregard of the rule of law.”

The lawyers have formally requested an investigation and potential prosecution. A copy of the complaint has been sent to the Harare Town Clerk. H Metro