CON ARTISTS DEMAND CASH FROM CHIUNDURA-MOYO

Veteran playwright Aaron Chiundura-Moyo is being haunted by con artists who are demanding that he gives them a cut for “facilitating” the car gift and money he received from Wicknell Chivayo.

The 71-year-old, a veteran filmmaker and novelist, received a Toyota Fortuner GD6 and US$50,000 in cash from Chivayo.

He says opportunists have suddenly emerged, claiming they “facilitated” the gesture and now want a cut of the money.

Speaking to the Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub, Chiundura-Moyo said the gift has brought him more “friends and relatives” than he has ever seen in his life.

“First, I’d like to thank Sir Wicknell Chivayo for honouring me as a playwright, filmmaker and novelist.

“But, to be honest with you, I’ve become a target of people who claim that they persuaded Chivayo to honour me this way.

“Some of them are now demanding cash from me, claiming they did their best to ensure that I received this honour,” he said.

He added: “The funny part of it is that I’ve been in the game for the past 50 years and it’s only God who can reward people.

“I’m shocked that people are making these weird demands. I was very certain that this would happen.

“I can’t thank God enough for what He has done for me to be honoured this way.”

He said he will not be fooled by con artists. “The money and the car I received from Chivayo are worth more than my pension because I’m now an elderly man and no one will employ me.

“What I truly cherish is that after all these years in the game, I’m finally being rewarded.

“For a long time, piracy destroyed the book and film industry, and we lost millions. So this recognition means a lot to me.”

When asked what he plans to do with the money from Chivayo, the veteran storyteller said:

“I’ve invested US$40,000 in the money market, and I’ll only know how much I have earned after 12 months.

“The remaining funds will go toward purchasing studio equipment that I need for my work.

“It was a deliberate decision as I didn’t want to become a target for thieves or robbers.” Chiundura-Moyo has also offered words of wisdom to young writers looking up to him.

“I’ve always told creatives to follow their passion because money or fortune will come later.

“I’d reached a point where I never thought I’d be honoured like I am today.

“I’m grateful to be recognised at a stage when I’m almost at retirement age, if I had been formally employed.

“I can’t thank God enough for this honour, which means a lot to me and my career.”

Chiundura-Moyo, who has been sharing pictures with his younger brother Jonah Moyo of Deverangwena, said his family will always comes first.

“I’ve always maintained good relations with my siblings but many people didn’t know that Jonah Moyo is my brother.

“He has always been there for me. When he received an honorary Doctor of Philosophy in Creative and Performing Arts from Great Zimbabwe University (GZU), thanks to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, I supported him because we’ve come a long way together.

“He has been part of my creative journey and today, I’m glad he’s here for me. I personally invited him to come and celebrate this special occasion with me,” he said. H Metro