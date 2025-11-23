TOWN COUNCIL BOSS THROWS EMPLOYEES UNDER THE BUS

Rusape Town Council chairperson, Lovemore Chifomboti threw employees charged with criminal abuse of office for awarding of a 10 hectare lease to Texas Energy (Pvt) Ltd under the bus when he said they acted unlawfully.

The employees are Togarepi Nerwande (Human Capital and Development Officer), Morris Tekwa (Director of Housing, Health and Community Services), and Arnold Mandizvidza Kutoka (former council engineer).

The matter is before Mutare Magistrate Annie Ndiraya.

Chifomboti told the court that he was told by town planner, Blessing Kwambana and town secretary, Solomon Gabaza that the trio acted unlawfully without authority from council.

He dismissed former chairperson, Blessmore Pambureni who defended the three and argued that all procedures were followed before the deal was approved in 2022. The State says that sometime in 2018 Texas Energy proposed to develop a solar power plant in Tsanzaguru, Rusape, but the Ministry of Local Government rejected the proposal because the land was too small and had already been reserved for residential use.

Between September and December 2022, the three accused persons allegedly revived and processed the previously rejected application without following proper legal procedures.

On November 22, 2022, Tekwa allegedly published a misleading public notice under Section 152 of the Urban Councils Act (Chapter 29:15) and Section G3 of the Urban State Land Administration Manual, describing the land as ‘open space’ suitable for a solar project when it was reserved for housing. On December 28, 2022, Nerwande, then acting town secretary, allegedly signed a 99 year lease agreement with Texas Energy, represented by Petros Kazungu, without obtaining a change of land use as required by the Regional, Town and Country Planning Act (Chapter 29:21).

The state alleges that Kutoka, who was the head of the engineering department and custodian of the master plan, wilfully failed to disclose that the land was zoned for residential development, while Tekwa and Nerwande misrepresented the proposal as valid despite knowing it had previously been rejected by the ministry. They trio was arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC). Masvingo Mirror