ED HALTS TAGWIREI RALLIES



President Emmerson Mnangagwa has put brakes on Zanu PF Harare province’s frenzied campaign for a controversial resolution to extend his term in office to 2030 after the rallies exposed serious fault lines in the ruling party, it has been revealed.

Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa told journalists that Mnangagwa was not interested in staying in power beyond 2028 when his term comes to an end in three years’ time.

Mutsvangwa, however, said the 2030 resolution would remain on the agenda in a statement that left many people confused.

“We had our resolution number one at the party conference in Bulawayo, which said that President Mnangagwa remains the president of Zimbabwe until 2030 and that resolution was unanimouslymade by a majority,” he said at the press conference.

“The decision of the president in 2027 will decide where the party will go as we have a congress in 2027.

“If you declare yourself as a candidate ahead of the party itself and the party having not announced the availability of a vacancy in the presidency, it is totally wrong.”

A Zanu PF politburo member said Mutsvangwa’s press conference was convened after concerns grew in the ruling party that the activities in Harare were being used by some to position themselves in the succession race.

The official said the Zanu PF spokesperson had Mnangagwa’s blessings to make the pronouncements.

Mutsvangwa did not mention any names in his blistering attack, but there is speculation that businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei, who has played a prominent role in the Harare rallies was the target.

He spoke about an official, who made a pronouncement on foreign business owners, which he said were xenophobic.

Tagwirei had told one of the rallies that Zanu PF must enforce its Mutare conference resolution to bar foreigners from certain sectors of the economy.

“Certain things are only said by the president,” Mutsvangwa told journalists.

“They are not said by everybody, otherwise everyone who thinks they can be a president can be seen giving policies from his platform.”

“It may not be too late, particularly for people who want to be presidents, to go back to the Chitepo School of Ideology. I have mentioned it before.”

Yesterday Mutsvangwa said he could not comment because he was attending meetings in Mozambique where Mnangagwa was on a state visit.

Tagwirei has been touted as Mnangagwa’s preferred successor ahead of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

Chiwenga recently came under attack from Zanu PF secretary for legal affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi for refusing to endorse the 2030 agenda.

Ziyambi accused the VP of being disloyal and trying to sabotage Mnangagwa after the former army commander produced a dossier that exposed the alleged capture of Zanu PF by controversial businesspeople that were using their proximity to power to loot state resources.

According to its constitution, Zanu PF must choose its next leader in 2027 and Chiwenga is regarded as the front runner in some circles. Standard