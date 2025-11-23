ED HALTS TAGWIREI RALLIES

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has put brakes on Zanu PF Harare province’s frenzied campaign for a controversial resolution to extend his term in office to 2030 after the rallies exposed serious fault lines in the ruling party, it has been revealed.
Zanu PF
spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa told journalists that Mnangagwa was not
interested in staying in power beyond 2028 when his term comes to an end in
three years’ time.
Mutsvangwa,
however, said the 2030 resolution would remain on the agenda in a statement
that left many people confused.
“We had our
resolution number one at the party conference in Bulawayo, which said that
President Mnangagwa remains the president of Zimbabwe until 2030 and that
resolution was unanimouslymade by a majority,” he said at the press conference.
“The decision
of the president in 2027 will decide where the party will go as we have a
congress in 2027.
“If you declare
yourself as a candidate ahead of the party itself and the party having not
announced the availability of a vacancy in the presidency, it is totally
wrong.”
A Zanu PF
politburo member said Mutsvangwa’s press conference was convened after concerns
grew in the ruling party that the activities in Harare were being used by some to position themselves in the
succession race.
The official
said the Zanu PF spokesperson had Mnangagwa’s blessings to make the
pronouncements.
Mutsvangwa did
not mention any names in his blistering attack, but there is speculation that
businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei, who has played a prominent role in the Harare
rallies was the target.
He spoke about
an official, who made a pronouncement on foreign business owners, which he said
were xenophobic.
Tagwirei had
told one of the rallies that Zanu PF must enforce its Mutare conference
resolution to bar foreigners from certain sectors of the economy.
“Certain things
are only said by the president,” Mutsvangwa told journalists.
“They are not
said by everybody, otherwise everyone who thinks they can be a president can be
seen giving policies from his platform.”
“It may not be
too late, particularly for people who want to be presidents, to go back to the
Chitepo School of Ideology. I have mentioned it before.”
Yesterday
Mutsvangwa said he could not comment because he was attending meetings in
Mozambique where Mnangagwa was on a state visit.
Tagwirei has
been touted as Mnangagwa’s preferred successor ahead of Vice President
Constantino Chiwenga.
Chiwenga
recently came under attack from Zanu PF secretary for legal affairs Ziyambi
Ziyambi for refusing to endorse the 2030 agenda.
Ziyambi accused
the VP of being disloyal and trying to sabotage Mnangagwa after the former army
commander produced a dossier that exposed the alleged capture of Zanu PF by
controversial businesspeople that were using their proximity to power to loot
state resources.
According to
its constitution, Zanu PF must choose its next leader in 2027 and Chiwenga is
regarded as the front runner in some circles. Standard
