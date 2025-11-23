MAN JUMPS TO HIS DEATH



A yet to be identified man died on Saturday afternoon after climbing a 60-metre booster station near Richmond Spar in Bulawayo and throwing himself to the ground in an apparent suicide.

The incident occurred at around 12.40PM and drew the attention of residents, who saw the man scale the structure to its apex and begin dancing while removing his clothes.

Bulawayo Chief Fire Officer Mr Mhlangano Moyo said the Fire Brigade was called to the scene after witnesses feared the man intended to jump.

“Our crews were summoned to rescue a male adult who had climbed to the top of the booster station. Before they could intervene, he threw himself from the structure and died instantly,” said Mr Moyo.

Residents in the area told authorities that they did not recognise the man, but suspected he might have come from the nearby Ngozi Mine informal settlement.

Mr Moyo added that witnesses said the man appeared unstable, with some suggesting he could have been under the influence of substances. Sunday News