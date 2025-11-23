MAN JUMPS TO HIS DEATH

A yet to be identified man died on Saturday afternoon after climbing a 60-metre booster station near Richmond Spar in Bulawayo and throwing himself to the ground in an apparent suicide.
The incident
occurred at around 12.40PM and drew the attention of residents, who saw the man
scale the structure to its apex and begin dancing while removing his clothes.
Bulawayo Chief
Fire Officer Mr Mhlangano Moyo said the Fire Brigade was called to the scene
after witnesses feared the man intended to jump.
“Our crews were
summoned to rescue a male adult who had climbed to the top of the booster
station. Before they could intervene, he threw himself from the structure and
died instantly,” said Mr Moyo.
Residents in
the area told authorities that they did not recognise the man, but suspected he
might have come from the nearby Ngozi Mine informal settlement.
Mr Moyo added
that witnesses said the man appeared unstable, with some suggesting he could
have been under the influence of substances. Sunday News
