THREE MASVINGO DCC CHAIRPERSONS FACE THE CHOP

An axe is hanging over three Masvingo DCC chairpersons following the suspension of the fourth one as Zanu PF Masvingo Provincial Coordinating Committee tries to clamp down on factionalism.

The axe is hovering over Zaka DCC Chairperson Clemence Chiduwa, Masvingo District Chair Tawanda Dube and Bikita’s Chamunorwa Taruona.

The development allegedly follows the recent suspension of Chivi DCC Chairperson Samuel Magonde.

Zanu PF Masvingo Provincial Chairperson, Robson Mavhenyengwa confirmed the suspension of Magonde to TellZim News but said he was the only one who had been suspended.

“Yes Magonde was issued with a prohibition order, it’s just an internal disciplinary action following some inhouse cases of indiscipline. We only have that case and there are no other suspensions in the said districts,” said Mavhenyengwa.

However, party insiders told TellZim News that four DCC chairpersons allegedly traveled to the party’s headquarters in Harare to complain about the co-option of central committee members in Chivi and Bikita.

The incident angered the provincial executive since the four allegedly went behind the provincial leadership’s backs breaching protocol.

Sources further allege that the four were also promised that a top official would facilitate that they got vehicles as the central committee members got theirs.

“The four led by one local party leader travelled to the party headquarters to complain about the cooption that were done in Bikita and Chivi. However, they were told that it was against procedure that they go there directly instead of the provincial executive that they had bypassed.

“They were also promised to get vehicles from Kudakwashe Tagwirei and Paul Tungwarara (who are behind the central committee vehicles) but they were turned down. This angered Mavhenyengwa and his team,”said the source.

Mavhenyengwa also issued a stern warning against rising factionalism among the party’s District Coordinating Committee (DCC) chairpersons, emphasizing the need for unity within the party structures.

Addressing a Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) meeting at Masvingo Polytechnic on October 31, Mavhenyengwa expressed concern over emerging divisions and groupings within the party’s leadership.

“Previously I had seen as if the party was united but now some divisions and groupings were emerging. We thought we were seeing as if we were walking and working together but I am seeing the divisions and groupings are now emerging,” said Mavhenyengwa.

The provincial chairperson stressed that with no immediate elections pending at any level, there should be no justification for internal divisions.

“As a chair, my wish is for Masvingo to be united as it stands. We do not have any election that we are facing, no branch or district election is pending, even DCCs or Province, so we should work as one. We do not want people who continue looking back to previous elections,” he stated.

Mavhenyengwa cited his own working relationship with Provincial Minister Ezra Chadzamira, whom he contested for the chairmanship position, as an example of post-election unity.

“I contested the Minister but now we are one. When he organizes a programme he notifies me, when I do mine I notify him, at times we go together. So that is what you should be doing,” he told the DCC chairpersons.

The party leader emphasized that DCC positions belong to the party, not individuals, and warned against alignment politics.

“The DCC chairperson is for everyone, you should be uniting people not dividing them. You are DCC for the party not for individuals because some are now saying I am aligned to so and so, and because of that I don’t recognize this one,” Mavhenyengwa said.

In a direct warning to errant members, he added: “I am not referring to anyone, Ndiri Kungorova bembera (I am just firing warning shots), we are all Shonas so I think you understand me. Be DCCs for everyone not to fan divisions.”

Mavhenyengwa specifically praised Chiredzi district for overcoming past divisions, while urging party members not to take political issues too personally.

“I am happy with Chiredzi. The district used to have divisions and we had meetings after meetings to resolve them but now they are one. The party issues should not be taken at heart too much, if you do the issues will stress you,” he advised. Zanu PF is divided between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy retired General Constantino Chiwenga with Mnangagwa loyalists pushing for his rule beyond 2028 where his constitutional term should be ending.” TellZimNews