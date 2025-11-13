NUMBER ONE RESOLUTION IRREVERSIBLE, SAYS CHINAMASA

Following the 22nd Zanu PF National People’s Conference held in Mutare recently with a unanimous agreement to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term of office beyond 2028 to 2030, ruling party structures in the province have set the ball rolling in informing the proletarian the pros and cons of the irrevocable national stance.

This emerged during the first Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting held at Marymount Teachers’ College last Sunday, where it was agreed that the conference feedback engagement programmes in the form of inter-district meetings will be convened across the province for leaders to pass the correct message on resolutions adopted at the just-ended National People’s Conference.

Dubbed Resolution Number One, the ruling ZANU PF party at its 22nd National People’s Conference made a unanimous agreement to extend President Mnangagwa’s term of office beyond 2028 to 2030.

This was among a cocktail of resolutions aimed at promoting economic growth and strengthening the party, with the conference also calling on the party and Government to set in motion the legal process to extend President Mnangagwa’s term of office to 2030.

Speaking during the PCC meeting, ZANU PF Treasurer-General, Cde Patrick Chinamasa said Government and Parliament is now seized with the legal and logistical implementation of the resolution.

“We have resolutions that we made during the recent National People’s Conference here in Mutare, especially on the extension of the President’s term of office.

“I want to thank you for the unity of purpose that we showed on this resolution. We do not want to see any backtracking. Let us remain united on that resolution.

“As we go forward, it is no longer in our hands. It is in the hands of Parliament and Government. It is clear that the resolution now needs implementation through the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs,” said Cde Chinamasa.

ZANU PF Manicaland provincial chairman, Cde Tawanda Mukodza said if the party unanimously agreed on Resolution Number One, who can oppose it?

“We are required to go back to the grassroots and inform the people of the important decisions that were made at the conference.

“The resolution that we made at district level is the same resolution that was agreed upon at the conference. There was no popcorn approach to the matter.

“Everyone spoke with one voice. Therefore, we are no longer expected to be begged to be part of this resolution. This is now a pact that was made within the party.

“I do not expect anyone to move away from this resolution. After all, if the whole country has agreed on this, who are you to introduce something divergent?” questioned Cde Mukodza.

ZANU PF Manicaland provincial political commissar and Makoni South legislator, Cde Albert Nyakuedzwa said programmes for conference feedback are already underway.

“We understand that Buhera and Makoni have covered parts of their districts, but we have districts that are yet to start. For Chipinge, Chimanimani, and Nyanga districts, we are coming there on Saturday the 15th. Zimunya-Marange, Mutare and Mutasa districts we are coming there on Sunday the 16th.

“What we are doing is that we have agreed, as espoused by the chairman (Cde Mkodza), that all leaders from the Central Committee, war veterans, ZILIWACO, ZIPEDRA, and provincial leaders resident in those districts, will team up and give the people the conference feedback,” he said.

Buhera District Development Committee chairperson, Cde Causemore Chimombe said they had their inter-district meeting recently meant to give feedback to the grassroots on the conference resolutions.

“In Buhera District, we had our inter-district meeting, and the party provincial chairman (Cde Mukodza) was there. He was happy. We had more than 3 000 people in attendance. We informed our people of the resolutions made at the conference, especially Resolution Number One,” he said.

During the recent 22nd ZANU-PF National People’s Conference in Mutare, ZANU-PF national secretary for Legal Affairs, Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi tabled the resolution, with delegates unanimously endorsing the implementation of the resolution.

“In recognition of the extensive developmental milestones under the leadership of the President, it is resolved that President Mnangagwa’s term of office be extended to 2030. This conference reaffirms this resolution, and the party and Government should urgently roll out its implementation.

“The resolution was tabled during the last conference, and raised again during this conference. The resolution should be implemented before the next conference,” he said. Manica Post