SONGBIRD : I'M NOT A DRUG ADDICT

Songbird Tererai Mugwadi has rubbished concerns among her colleagues, and music fans, that she is being destroyed by a “drugs addiction” and substance abuse.
A recent
shocking video of her performance at the Shoko Festival has ignited fresh
concerns about her mental health and triggered calls for her to get expert
help.
Some have even
called for her to check into a drugs rehabilitation facility.
However, in an
exclusive interview with H-Metro, Tererai claims she is in the right frame of
mind, and in the right space, and is actually working hard to become a better
person.
“Genuinely
concerned people should call me or come into my inbox and ask what is really
going on with me, if there is anything,” she said.
“I have come
across several comments on social media from people making suggestions about my
life.
“Most of these
people are making these suggestions for personal clout but I am in the right
space, trying my best to be a better person.
“I am currently
at work, where I spend most of my time, and I don’t know where these
suggestions are coming from.
“For now, they
must leave me alone to handle my personal life.”
Tererai has
also vowed to be strong at a time when she is being ridiculed on social media.
“I am grateful
that I have a very supportive community behind me at a time I am going through
all this,” she said.
She revealed
that there are genuine cases of people who need help more than her.
“If you move
around, there are people who dearly need rehabilitation more than I do because
I am in the right space and trying to be a better person.
“The same
people who are making noise and these suggestions are not psychologists, by the
way.
“Whether I have
a problem with alcoholism or not is up to the psychologist to determine, not
these people who want to seek relevance with others.”
Commenting on
the incident that has since triggered this whole debate, Tererai says she has
always been a target for haters.
“In showbiz,
there are good and bad days on stage,” she said.
“This has been
a trend to see me portrayed in a bad light.
“The same
people have my contacts, why can’t they ask me and hear my side of the story?”
Musically, the
songbird, who is immensely talented as a vocalist and performer, has vowed not
to throw in the towel.
“I am always
doing a lot of music and one of the singles we did was called ‘Muchibage,’
featuring Maskiri.
“I have always
loved music but at the moment, work is keeping me busy. I work somewhere in the
CBD where I spend most of my time.”
She says the
social media trolls will not stop her from living the life she prefers.
She insists
that people who want to know about her should not make assumptions but engage
with her.
The
“Tinodanana” hit-maker has been trending on social media since footage of her
performance at this year’s Shoko Festival went viral.
Some viewers
described her stage presence as “lifeless,” while others called it “boring.”
This ongoing
debate has led many to conclude that she needs rehabilitation for alcoholism, a
suggestion she has firmly dismissed.
Blogger and
talent scout Plot Mhako said he feels she needed sympathy.
He even shared
a brief history of Tererai’s challenges with alcohol and called for compassion,
not ridicule.
South
Africa-based singer Nox Guni urged the nation to show her love while Desmond
“Stunner” Stunner suggested that she needed to check in at Matrix
Rehabilitation Centre. H Metro
