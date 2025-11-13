SONGBIRD : I'M NOT A DRUG ADDICT

Songbird Tererai Mugwadi has rubbished concerns among her colleagues, and music fans, that she is being destroyed by a “drugs addiction” and substance abuse.

A recent shocking video of her performance at the Shoko Festival has ignited fresh concerns about her mental health and triggered calls for her to get expert help.

Some have even called for her to check into a drugs rehabilitation facility.

However, in an exclusive interview with H-Metro, Tererai claims she is in the right frame of mind, and in the right space, and is actually working hard to become a better person.

“Genuinely concerned people should call me or come into my inbox and ask what is really going on with me, if there is anything,” she said.

“I have come across several comments on social media from people making suggestions about my life.

“Most of these people are making these suggestions for personal clout but I am in the right space, trying my best to be a better person.

“I am currently at work, where I spend most of my time, and I don’t know where these suggestions are coming from.

“For now, they must leave me alone to handle my personal life.”

Tererai has also vowed to be strong at a time when she is being ridiculed on social media.

“I am grateful that I have a very supportive community behind me at a time I am going through all this,” she said.

She revealed that there are genuine cases of people who need help more than her.

“If you move around, there are people who dearly need rehabilitation more than I do because I am in the right space and trying to be a better person.

“The same people who are making noise and these suggestions are not psychologists, by the way.

“Whether I have a problem with alcoholism or not is up to the psychologist to determine, not these people who want to seek relevance with others.”

Commenting on the incident that has since triggered this whole debate, Tererai says she has always been a target for haters.

“In showbiz, there are good and bad days on stage,” she said.

“This has been a trend to see me portrayed in a bad light.

“The same people have my contacts, why can’t they ask me and hear my side of the story?”

Musically, the songbird, who is immensely talented as a vocalist and performer, has vowed not to throw in the towel.

“I am always doing a lot of music and one of the singles we did was called ‘Muchibage,’ featuring Maskiri.

“I have always loved music but at the moment, work is keeping me busy. I work somewhere in the CBD where I spend most of my time.”

She says the social media trolls will not stop her from living the life she prefers.

She insists that people who want to know about her should not make assumptions but engage with her.

The “Tinodanana” hit-maker has been trending on social media since footage of her performance at this year’s Shoko Festival went viral.

Some viewers described her stage presence as “lifeless,” while others called it “boring.”

This ongoing debate has led many to conclude that she needs rehabilitation for alcoholism, a suggestion she has firmly dismissed.

Blogger and talent scout Plot Mhako said he feels she needed sympathy.

He even shared a brief history of Tererai’s challenges with alcohol and called for compassion, not ridicule.

South Africa-based singer Nox Guni urged the nation to show her love while Desmond “Stunner” Stunner suggested that she needed to check in at Matrix Rehabilitation Centre. H Metro