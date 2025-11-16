TAGWIREI PROMISES BIG, SPLASHES CASH

Newly co-opted Zanu PF Central Committee member Dr Kudakwashe Tagwirei will construct a multi-million-dollar complex at PaDust market in Hatcliffe to accelerate the growth and transformation of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises sector.
Speaking at an
inter-district meeting to provide feedback on the outcome of the 22nd Zanu PF
Annual National People’s Conference to thousands of party supporters in
Harare’s Hatcliffe suburb yesterday, Dr Tagwirei said he will launch several
empowerment programmes in line with Vision 2030, under the mantra of leaving no
one and no place behind.
“The move is
meant to empower everyone under the mantra of leaving no one and no place
behind,” he said.
“Vision 2030 is
a reality and is unstoppable. After realising the achievements made by
President Mnangagwa in a short space of time, the conference has resolved that
President Mnangagwa’s term of office be extended to 2030 to benefit from the
fruits of his policies and vision.
“We have
witnessed massive development in all sectors of the economy. A number of
projects have been completed. We have seen the massive construction of dams,
the New Parliament Building, rehabilitation of Robert Mugabe International
Airport, food self-sufficiency, rehabilitation of major roads, among others,
have been completed.”
Dr Tagwirei
also launched a US$200 000 revolving fund for all wings of the party in
Hatcliffe Zone 4, with each wing expected to receive US$50 000.
He also
announced a series of community upliftment projects, including plans to drill
80 boreholes across Chitungwiza to improve access to clean water.
Dr Tagwirei
promised to drill 80 solar-powered boreholes to ensure access to clean water
for each household.
Meanwhile, the
Government has laid out plans to accelerate the growth and transformation of
the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector in 2026, with a strong
focus on skills development, financing, infrastructure and formalisation.
The initiative
is in pursuit of inclusive economic growth, poverty alleviation and broad-based
empowerment.
SMEs’ pivotal
role in value addition, innovation, employment creation and resilience of local
economies contributes over 60 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product
and provides livelihoods to more than 70 percent of the working population,
particularly youths and women.
Dr Tagwirei
pledged to construct five clinics with maternity wards in Zone 4.
He also handed
over US$25 000 to disabled communities to kickstart their empowerment projects.
Twenty
wheelchairs were handed over to people living with disabilities in the area.
As part of his
commitment to support the party, Dr Tagwirei will construct party offices in
Zone 4, while his family will hand over 12 500 Christmas hampers to vulnerable
families.
Earlier, Dr
Tagwirei attended the Zanu PF Mashonaland West Provincial Coordinating
Committee meeting in Chinhoyi, where he was invited as a guest speaker to
unpack the Land Tenure system.
He donated
US$100 000 each to Banket District Hospital and Kuwadzana Primary School, the
hospital where he was born and the school he attended as a young boy
respectively.
“There is
something that people do not know, which is that I was born at Banket Hospital
and I did my Grade 1 at Kuwadzana Primary School,” Dr Tagwirei said.
“For that
reason, I am donating US$100,000 to the hospital and a similar amount to
Kuwadzana Primary School so that the leadership, including the Minister of
State (Cde Marian Chombo), will find out what needs to be done,” he said.
Politburo
member Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi hailed the gesture by Dr Tagwirei and the move by
the provincial leadership to invite guests to the PCC to unpack policies and
matters of interest.
Provincial
chairman Cde Mary Mliswa-Chikoka thanked Dr Tagwirei for the extraordinary
philanthropic works he has undertaken, including paying medical bills for youth
member Cde Shepherd Marime, who was involved in a road accident. Herald
President is a hand working results oriented leader, "striker anogohwesa,"hence Zimbabwe with one accord, said havagoni kuyenda vasati vapedza mabasa akanaka avakatanga ekuvaka nekuvandudza Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 rightfully says the Central Committee Member Dr Kudakwashe Tagwirei. pic.twitter.com/699QjZwNms— 𝕄𝕗𝕖𝕔𝕒𝕟𝕖 (@TendayiZinyama) November 16, 2025
