TAGWIREI PROMISES BIG, SPLASHES CASH



Newly co-opted Zanu PF Central Committee member Dr Kudakwashe Tagwirei will construct a multi-million-dollar complex at PaDust market in Hatcliffe to accelerate the growth and transformation of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises sector.

Speaking at an inter-district meeting to provide feedback on the outcome of the 22nd Zanu PF Annual National People’s Conference to thousands of party supporters in Harare’s Hatcliffe suburb yesterday, Dr Tagwirei said he will launch several empowerment programmes in line with Vision 2030, under the mantra of leaving no one and no place behind.

“The move is meant to empower everyone under the mantra of leaving no one and no place behind,” he said.

“Vision 2030 is a reality and is unstoppable. After realising the achievements made by President Mnangagwa in a short space of time, the conference has resolved that President Mnangagwa’s term of office be extended to 2030 to benefit from the fruits of his policies and vision.

“We have witnessed massive development in all sectors of the economy. A number of projects have been completed. We have seen the massive construction of dams, the New Parliament Building, rehabilitation of Robert Mugabe International Airport, food self-sufficiency, rehabilitation of major roads, among others, have been completed.”

Dr Tagwirei also launched a US$200 000 revolving fund for all wings of the party in Hatcliffe Zone 4, with each wing expected to receive US$50 000.

He also announced a series of community upliftment projects, including plans to drill 80 boreholes across Chitungwiza to improve access to clean water.

Meanwhile, the Government has laid out plans to accelerate the growth and transformation of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector in 2026, with a strong focus on skills development, financing, infrastructure and formalisation.

The initiative is in pursuit of inclusive economic growth, poverty alleviation and broad-based empowerment.

SMEs’ pivotal role in value addition, innovation, employment creation and resilience of local economies contributes over 60 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product and provides livelihoods to more than 70 percent of the working population, particularly youths and women.

Dr Tagwirei pledged to construct five clinics with maternity wards in Zone 4.

He also handed over US$25 000 to disabled communities to kickstart their empowerment projects.

Twenty wheelchairs were handed over to people living with disabilities in the area.

As part of his commitment to support the party, Dr Tagwirei will construct party offices in Zone 4, while his family will hand over 12 500 Christmas hampers to vulnerable families.

Earlier, Dr Tagwirei attended the Zanu PF Mashonaland West Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting in Chinhoyi, where he was invited as a guest speaker to unpack the Land Tenure system.

He donated US$100 000 each to Banket District Hospital and Kuwadzana Primary School, the hospital where he was born and the school he attended as a young boy respectively.

“There is something that people do not know, which is that I was born at Banket Hospital and I did my Grade 1 at Kuwadzana Primary School,” Dr Tagwirei said.

“For that reason, I am donating US$100,000 to the hospital and a similar amount to Kuwadzana Primary School so that the leadership, including the Minister of State (Cde Marian Chombo), will find out what needs to be done,” he said.

Politburo member Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi hailed the gesture by Dr Tagwirei and the move by the provincial leadership to invite guests to the PCC to unpack policies and matters of interest.

Provincial chairman Cde Mary Mliswa-Chikoka thanked Dr Tagwirei for the extraordinary philanthropic works he has undertaken, including paying medical bills for youth member Cde Shepherd Marime, who was involved in a road accident. Herald