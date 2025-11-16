CORRUPTION TAINTED TOP COP ARRESTED MAGAYA

The crack team that arrested prominent self-styled prophet, Walter Magaya in a predawn raid in Waterfalls, Harare had some senior Police Officers drawn from various parts of the country including Superintendent Elizabeth Chipfakacha who was under investigation for demanding bribes.
National Police
Spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the composition of the crack
team adding that it is the prerogative of the Commissioner General to deploy
officers on different tasks.
There were only
two officers from outside Harare and these are Chipfakacha and a Superintendent
Ndhlovu. Ten cops from Harare were on the mission plus a contingent from Police
Support Unit.
Chipfakacha who
according to sources has served around 20 years at one station in Masvingo, led
the team together with Ndhlovu.
Sources told
Masvingo Mirror that the practice of tasking officers on missions outside their
provinces is common because officers in the locality of a wanted suspect could
be compromised. The same happened when officers from Harare were brought in to
arrest Masvingo’s top land barons Ephraim Gwanongodza and Godhati Dunira
It was revealed
by Detective Constable Brighton Gwadzoka of CID headquarters, Police
Anti-Corruption Unit that cops from Harare were brought in because the
Officer-in-Charge at Chikato Police Station and Masvingo CID Law and order had
ignored a report against the land barons.
Chipfakacha was
reported to then Commissioner General Godwin Matanga on October 4, 2024, on
various allegations including soliciting protection fees and illegal mining in
the Hillside hills in Masvingo.
Mutamba said
investigations against Chipfakacha were being carried out and he promised to
make the findings public. Masvingo Mirror
