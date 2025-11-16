CORRUPTION TAINTED TOP COP ARRESTED MAGAYA

The crack team that arrested prominent self-styled prophet, Walter Magaya in a predawn raid in Waterfalls, Harare had some senior Police Officers drawn from various parts of the country including Superintendent Elizabeth Chipfakacha who was under investigation for demanding bribes.

National Police Spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the composition of the crack team adding that it is the prerogative of the Commissioner General to deploy officers on different tasks.

There were only two officers from outside Harare and these are Chipfakacha and a Superintendent Ndhlovu. Ten cops from Harare were on the mission plus a contingent from Police Support Unit.

Chipfakacha who according to sources has served around 20 years at one station in Masvingo, led the team together with Ndhlovu.

Sources told Masvingo Mirror that the practice of tasking officers on missions outside their provinces is common because officers in the locality of a wanted suspect could be compromised. The same happened when officers from Harare were brought in to arrest Masvingo’s top land barons Ephraim Gwanongodza and Godhati Dunira

It was revealed by Detective Constable Brighton Gwadzoka of CID headquarters, Police Anti-Corruption Unit that cops from Harare were brought in because the Officer-in-Charge at Chikato Police Station and Masvingo CID Law and order had ignored a report against the land barons.

Chipfakacha was reported to then Commissioner General Godwin Matanga on October 4, 2024, on various allegations including soliciting protection fees and illegal mining in the Hillside hills in Masvingo.

Mutamba said investigations against Chipfakacha were being carried out and he promised to make the findings public. Masvingo Mirror