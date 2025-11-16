ZACC : WE ARE PROBING MISSING US$4,5M

The disappearance of US$4,5 million from Harare Quarry, a subsidiary of the City Council, is being actively pursued by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission with residents demanding action in a case that took seven years to be officially reported to ZACC.

Allegations are that the city received a loan of more than US$4,5 million advanced in 2017 for the recapitalisation of Harare Quarry, but to date the money cannot be accounted for.

The quarry was, in the distant past, largely responsible for supplying the stone used in roadworks and the aggregate in building concrete.

In an interview with The Herald on Friday, ZACC spokesperson Commissioner Kindness Paradza said the commission had officially received the report and that investigations are still in progress.

“I can confirm that ZACC officially received the report and investigations are ongoing. Let me also clarify that when a report is made it doesn’t necessarily mean that immediately we will effect arrests; the purpose of investigations is to establish whether there is a case or not.

“For now I cannot give any further details but simply confirm that investigations are ongoing.”

The financial irregularities were first unearthed by a forensic audit conducted by Parker Randall Chartered Accountants.

The firm was engaged on June 22, 2021 to examine the period between December 1, 2017 and June 30, 2019 and their report exposed the alleged mismanagement of the US$4,5 million.

After the advancement of the loan, Harare Quarry allegedly operated in secrecy, failing to declare its revenue, profits or dividends to the council since 2018.

Salaries amounting to US$56 000 are suspected to have been given to ghost workers for 11 months.

Millions of dollars could not be accounted for as there were no payment vouchers and other relevant documentation. Despite the audit uncovering evidence of misuse, no official police report was initially filed.

Mayor Jacob Mafume only made the report to both ZACC and the police in February of this year after being grilled by the Harare Commission of Inquiry regarding the council’s failure to follow up.

A Harare resident, Mr Trymore Timuri, an accountant, urged Harare City Council authorities to intensify pressure on law enforcement agents.

“Given that both ZACC and the police rely on evidence, City Council officials must demonstrate a willingness to co-operate and furnish that evidence,” he said.

“The incompetence of the city’s authorities is made clear by the mere fact that no arrests have been made to date.

“By now we should have seen demonstrable action. To prove their capability and restore faith, heads must roll.”

The director of the Combined Harare Residents Association, Mr Reuben Akili, voiced concern over the delayed resolution of the case, urging authorities to expedite the process.

He acknowledged that as an association pursuing the case independently would be difficult but promised to register the financial mess at the quarry as an objection during the budget review.

“It is very disappointing that those responsible for the management of Harare Quarry have faced no consequences.

“We expected an update on this issue in the council’s budget presentation but nothing was included. We will therefore raise this matter as an objection to their budget.” Herald