ZACC : WE ARE PROBING MISSING US$4,5M

The disappearance of US$4,5 million from Harare Quarry, a subsidiary of the City Council, is being actively pursued by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission with residents demanding action in a case that took seven years to be officially reported to ZACC.
Allegations are
that the city received a loan of more than US$4,5 million advanced in 2017 for
the recapitalisation of Harare Quarry, but to date the money cannot be
accounted for.
The quarry was,
in the distant past, largely responsible for supplying the stone used in
roadworks and the aggregate in building concrete.
In an interview
with The Herald on Friday, ZACC spokesperson Commissioner Kindness Paradza said
the commission had officially received the report and that investigations are
still in progress.
“I can confirm
that ZACC officially received the report and investigations are ongoing. Let me
also clarify that when a report is made it doesn’t necessarily mean that
immediately we will effect arrests; the purpose of investigations is to
establish whether there is a case or not.
“For now I
cannot give any further details but simply confirm that investigations are
ongoing.”
The financial
irregularities were first unearthed by a forensic audit conducted by Parker
Randall Chartered Accountants.
The firm was
engaged on June 22, 2021 to examine the period between December 1, 2017 and
June 30, 2019 and their report exposed the alleged mismanagement of the US$4,5
million.
After the
advancement of the loan, Harare Quarry allegedly operated in secrecy, failing
to declare its revenue, profits or dividends to the council since 2018.
Salaries
amounting to US$56 000 are suspected to have been given to ghost workers for 11
months.
Millions of
dollars could not be accounted for as there were no payment vouchers and other
relevant documentation. Despite the audit uncovering evidence of misuse, no
official police report was initially filed.
Mayor Jacob
Mafume only made the report to both ZACC and the police in February of this
year after being grilled by the Harare Commission of Inquiry regarding the
council’s failure to follow up.
A Harare
resident, Mr Trymore Timuri, an accountant, urged Harare City Council
authorities to intensify pressure on law enforcement agents.
“Given that
both ZACC and the police rely on evidence, City Council officials must
demonstrate a willingness to co-operate and furnish that evidence,” he said.
“The
incompetence of the city’s authorities is made clear by the mere fact that no
arrests have been made to date.
“By now we
should have seen demonstrable action. To prove their capability and restore
faith, heads must roll.”
The director of
the Combined Harare Residents Association, Mr Reuben Akili, voiced concern over
the delayed resolution of the case, urging authorities to expedite the process.
He acknowledged
that as an association pursuing the case independently would be difficult but
promised to register the financial mess at the quarry as an objection during
the budget review.
“It is very
disappointing that those responsible for the management of Harare Quarry have
faced no consequences.
“We expected an
update on this issue in the council’s budget presentation but nothing was
included. We will therefore raise this matter as an objection to their budget.”
