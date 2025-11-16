PASSENGERS HEADING TO SA TRAPPED AS BUS OVERTURNS

A number of people were injured after a Munhenzva bus heading for Cape Town in South Africa overturned and trapped them, about 10km from Rutenga last night.
It was not
immediately clear whether there were any fatalities.
The driver of
the bus is believed to have applied emergency brakes, resulting in the bus
overturning at the 155km peg along the Masvingo-Beitbridge highway around 6pm.
It is not clear
how many passengers were on the bus when the accident occurred near Chinyu
Primary School, about 10km out of Rutenga.
Masvingo
provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said police are still
to establish the number of fatalities in the accident.
“It is true
that a Munhenzva bus has been involved in an accident and our officers are at
the scene, but rescue efforts are being affected by heavy rains that are
falling,” he said.
“Rescue teams
are at the scene; we will only be able to establish if there are fatalities and
the number of injured once they have lifted the bus that overturned.”
Inspector Dhewa
said rescue teams, including police, were frantically looking for the requisite
equipment to lift the bus.
Mwenezi Rural
District Council Chief Executive Mr Albert Chivanga also confirmed the crash.
“Preliminary
reports indicate that the driver of the SA-bound Munhenzva bus applied
emergency brakes while trying to stop to avoid hitting an unknown object he had
seen; the bus then overturned,” said Mr Chivanga. “The number of people injured
and those who might have died is still unknown, as some people are still
trapped under the bus.”
He said the
injured were taken to Neshuro District Hospital. Herald
