ROBBERS BESIEGE HEADMASTER'S HSE, STEAL CAR

A headmaster at a school in Rusape last night was besieged at his home by armed robbers who violently took away his motor vehicle, two motor bikes, cash and cellphones before vanishing.

Bennedict Dadaya 52 the head of Mabvazuwa Primary School was robbed a Toyota D4D double cab, which recently bought form from the Ministry of Health and Child Care auction when eight robbers armed with machetes, knives and sticks pounced on around 2 am when he was with his wife Christine Mutondoro

Acting Manicaland Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the case and said the robbers subdued Dadaya by tying both his hands and legs and stabbed him on the shoulder and back and took the property worth over US$8 000.

“On November 20 2025 around 2am Dadaya heard noise coming from the kitchen door. He went there leaving his wife in the bedroom. He saw eight accused persons in the house armed with machetes, knives and broom sticks. He shouted for help but was stabbed once on the shoulders with a knife.

“Accused persons demanded cash and cellphones. They grabbed him into the toilet and tied his hands and legs with shoe laces whilst assaulting him with broom sticks all over the body. His wife heard the noise of Dadaya screaming for help. She went to investigate and accused persons grabbed her and threatened her with knives. They demanded cash and cellphones from her, and she gave them US$100 and two cellphones.

“Accused persons stole two motorcycles in the dining room, loaded them into Dadaya’s Toyota D4D double cab vehicle without registration number, with a third plate number GCHW 1050 which he had bought at an auction.

“Accused persons ransacked the whole house and stole a 32-inch Kenson television and various male and female clothes and loaded the property into Dadaya’s vehicle and drove away.

“Dadaya suffered a stabbed wound at the back and shoulder and was referred to hospital where he was treated and discharged. Total value stolen is US$8 790-00 and nothing was recovered. Investigations are in progress, and we are appealing for information leading to the arrest of the suspects,” said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka. H Metro