ROBBERS BESIEGE HEADMASTER'S HSE, STEAL CAR

A headmaster at a school in Rusape last night was besieged at his home by armed robbers who violently took away his motor vehicle, two motor bikes, cash and cellphones before vanishing.
Bennedict
Dadaya 52 the head of Mabvazuwa Primary School was robbed a Toyota D4D double
cab, which recently bought form from the Ministry of Health and Child Care
auction when eight robbers armed with machetes, knives and sticks pounced on
around 2 am when he was with his wife Christine Mutondoro
Acting
Manicaland Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed
the case and said the robbers subdued Dadaya by tying both his hands and legs
and stabbed him on the shoulder and back and took the property worth over US$8
000.
“On November 20
2025 around 2am Dadaya heard noise coming from the kitchen door. He went there leaving his wife in the
bedroom. He saw eight accused persons in the house armed with machetes, knives
and broom sticks. He shouted for help but was stabbed once on the shoulders
with a knife.
“Accused
persons demanded cash and cellphones. They grabbed him into the toilet and tied
his hands and legs with shoe laces whilst assaulting him with broom sticks all
over the body. His wife heard the noise of Dadaya screaming for help. She went
to investigate and accused persons grabbed her and threatened her with knives.
They demanded cash and cellphones from her, and she gave them US$100 and two
cellphones.
“Accused
persons stole two motorcycles in the dining room, loaded them into Dadaya’s
Toyota D4D double cab vehicle without registration number, with a third plate
number GCHW 1050 which he had bought at an auction.
“Accused
persons ransacked the whole house and stole a 32-inch Kenson television and
various male and female clothes and loaded the property into Dadaya’s vehicle
and drove away.
“Dadaya
suffered a stabbed wound at the back and shoulder and was referred to hospital
where he was treated and discharged.
Total value stolen is US$8 790-00 and nothing was recovered.
Investigations are in progress, and we are appealing for information leading to
the arrest of the suspects,” said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka. H Metro
