LEADERS MOURN ARCHBISHOP MWAZHA

In a heartfelt response to the passing of Archbishop Paul Mwazha, church leaders across the country have expressed profound sorrow at the loss of a pivotal figure in the body of Christ.

Known as Mutumwa Mwazha, the founder of the African Apostolic Church, passed away yesterday at the age of 107 after a long illness.

In a statement released via the church’s official social media, Bishop Jeshua Mhizha, the General Secretary of the African Apostolic Church, announced the Archbishop’s passing.

“Good morning. It is with deep regret that I inform you of the passing of our beloved leader, Archbishop Paul Mwazha of Africa, on November 20, 2025. Although he has departed from us, we remain united in spirit. More information will be provided in due course. Kudzai Jehovha, Kudzai Jehovha!”

Apostle Stephen Mangwanya of the New United Apostolic Faith Church described Archbishop Mwazha as one of Africa’s greatest evangelists.

“We have lost a good evangelist who touched many lives and brought them to Christ,” he reflected.

“He has been a mentor to countless leaders and a beacon of wisdom and courage.

“We mourn the departure of a true leader in the body of Christ.”

Madzibaba Moses Gwasarira of Johanne Masowe lamented that Mwazha’s death came at a time when he was yet to fully enjoy the fruits of his labour.

“Archbishop Mwazha’s influence spanned the continent, mentoring senior leaders who now carry forward his legacy.

“His commitment and zeal were unwavering, and he was continually planting seeds of faith,” he said.

“He began his ministry during colonial times, enduring many trials faced by indigenous churches.

“His leadership and resilience are examples for us all. He deserves a period of mourning for the significant role he played before, during, and after independence. We have truly lost a spiritual hero.”

Apostle Benjamin Joseph Murata from the New Life Pentecost Church expressed his deep disappointment at the loss of a visionary leader.

“As it is written in Isaiah 57, ‘The righteous perish, and no one takes it to heart; the devout are taken away, and no one understands that the righteous are taken away to be spared from evil.’ This scripture resonates with the passing of faithful individuals like Archbishop Mwazha.

“Such leaders are vital in guiding communities towards peace and prosperity, even when their importance goes unrecognised.”

Prophet Tapiwa Freddy, leader of Goodness and Mercy Ministries, voiced his hope for unity among the African Apostolic Church’s members.

“It is our prayer to see the continuity of his ministry, unity among his members, and adherence to the teachings he imparted.”

Daughters of Virtue (DOV) leader, Prophetess Memory Matimbire, popularly known for her Tadhiniwa group, described him as a general of God.

“We have lost a general of God,” said Prophetess Matimbire.

“To the whole of Africa, he was a general, not compromising the pattern of what God had directed him to do.

“I was born when Archbishop Mwazha had already ministering for years, his ministry is an example of well dressing and good manners.

“The hand of God was proved through him in living more than 100 years.

“That only is a fact about his standing before the Lord.

“Hupenyu hautengwe nemari.

“Life cannot be bought or found through bribes, God was with him and he has been glorified to the heavenly places.

“As an inter-denominational group leader, many are times I gave references to great leaders like Archbishop Mwazha in my teachings and sermons.

“I wish live to such golden years like this until the second coming of Jesus Christ,” said Prophetess Matimbire.

Upon visiting the Archbishop’s home in Hatfield, mourners gathered to pay their respects. One devoted follower, Machivei Chiduma, was visibly moved as she recounted the impact Mwazha had on her life.

“I visited him last week with my parents to pray. He was a true prophet and visionary; every prophecy he shared has come to pass in my life and our family.”

Prophet Passion Java took to social media to say, “Condolences to the Mwazha family.” H Metro