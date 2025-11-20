LEADERS MOURN ARCHBISHOP MWAZHA

In a heartfelt response to the passing of Archbishop Paul Mwazha, church leaders across the country have expressed profound sorrow at the loss of a pivotal figure in the body of Christ.
Known as
Mutumwa Mwazha, the founder of the African Apostolic Church, passed away
yesterday at the age of 107 after a long illness.
In a statement
released via the church’s official social media, Bishop Jeshua Mhizha, the
General Secretary of the African Apostolic Church, announced the Archbishop’s
passing.
“Good morning.
It is with deep regret that I inform you of the passing of our beloved leader,
Archbishop Paul Mwazha of Africa, on November 20, 2025. Although he has
departed from us, we remain united in spirit. More information will be provided
in due course. Kudzai Jehovha, Kudzai Jehovha!”
Apostle Stephen
Mangwanya of the New United Apostolic Faith Church described Archbishop Mwazha
as one of Africa’s greatest evangelists.
“We have lost a
good evangelist who touched many lives and brought them to Christ,” he
reflected.
“He has been a
mentor to countless leaders and a beacon of wisdom and courage.
“We mourn the
departure of a true leader in the body of Christ.”
Madzibaba Moses
Gwasarira of Johanne Masowe lamented that Mwazha’s death came at a time when he
was yet to fully enjoy the fruits of his labour.
“Archbishop
Mwazha’s influence spanned the continent, mentoring senior leaders who now
carry forward his legacy.
“His commitment
and zeal were unwavering, and he was continually planting seeds of faith,” he
said.
“He began his
ministry during colonial times, enduring many trials faced by indigenous
churches.
“His leadership
and resilience are examples for us all. He deserves a period of mourning for
the significant role he played before, during, and after independence. We have
truly lost a spiritual hero.”
Apostle
Benjamin Joseph Murata from the New Life Pentecost Church expressed his deep
disappointment at the loss of a visionary leader.
“As it is
written in Isaiah 57, ‘The righteous perish, and no one takes it to heart; the
devout are taken away, and no one understands that the righteous are taken away
to be spared from evil.’ This scripture resonates with the passing of faithful
individuals like Archbishop Mwazha.
“Such leaders
are vital in guiding communities towards peace and prosperity, even when their
importance goes unrecognised.”
Prophet Tapiwa
Freddy, leader of Goodness and Mercy Ministries, voiced his hope for unity
among the African Apostolic Church’s members.
“It is our
prayer to see the continuity of his ministry, unity among his members, and
adherence to the teachings he imparted.”
Daughters of
Virtue (DOV) leader, Prophetess Memory Matimbire, popularly known for her
Tadhiniwa group, described him as a general of God.
“We have lost a
general of God,” said Prophetess Matimbire.
“To the whole
of Africa, he was a general, not compromising the pattern of what God had
directed him to do.
“I was born
when Archbishop Mwazha had already ministering for years, his ministry is an
example of well dressing and good manners.
“The hand of
God was proved through him in living more than 100 years.
“That only is a
fact about his standing before the Lord.
“Hupenyu
hautengwe nemari.
“Life cannot be
bought or found through bribes, God was with him and he has been glorified to
the heavenly places.
“As an
inter-denominational group leader, many are times I gave references to great
leaders like Archbishop Mwazha in my teachings and sermons.
“I wish live to
such golden years like this until the second coming of Jesus Christ,” said
Prophetess Matimbire.
Upon visiting
the Archbishop’s home in Hatfield, mourners gathered to pay their respects. One
devoted follower, Machivei Chiduma, was visibly moved as she recounted the
impact Mwazha had on her life.
“I visited him
last week with my parents to pray. He was a true prophet and visionary; every
prophecy he shared has come to pass in my life and our family.”
Prophet Passion
Java took to social media to say, “Condolences to the Mwazha family.” H Metro
