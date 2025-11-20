PARENTS PROTEST AGAINST US$220K SCHOOL BUS

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has instituted investigations in how Chibuwe Primary School acquired a school bus, amid allegations of underhand dealings, and failure to follow procurement regulations which sparked demonstrations by the parents, baying for the school head’s blood last week.

The school purchased the bus early this year for a reported price of US$220 000, allegedly without floating a tender from the money raised under the bus fund levied to parents for over two years.

However, parents are alleging that the price for the bus could have been grossly inflated by the school administrators led by the school head, a Mr Damiso.

Mr Damiso has since been placed on forced leave by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to facilitate the investigations.

He declined to comment and said: “As you know, I am not allowed to speak of the Press.”

Manicaland Provincial Education Director, Mr Richard Gabaza said they have launched a full-scale investigation at the school to look at both financial and non-financial issues.

“The ministry went to the ground and managed to calm the situation because it had gone out of hand. Peace and order was restored last Friday, and normalcy is now prevailing at the school. Parents had withdrawn learners from the classrooms, so we employed the Whole of Government Approach where we had a number of Government departments at the school to engage the parents. We had a meeting with the community and they understood us. The community was very unequivocal that there is bad blood between them and the headmaster. They recommended the headmaster’s transfer from the school.

“We still have to look into the matter. This issue emanates from the bus –how it was purchased, its hiring and the funds that were received through hiring. They wanted some form of accountability which they claim is not there. There was no longer trust, confidence and transparency. We are sending auditors next week to carry out an investigative audit inspection.

“The district office as well is sending their own investigating team to look into non-financial issues that were raised. It will be a full-scale investigation. The headmaster was not send on forced leave, it was negotiated that he applies for his leave days and was granted,” said Mr Gabaza.

The parents further claimed that the bus was not ‘handed’ over to them officially, and is being hired out without their knowledge and consent.

There are also allegations that the school is charging parents ‘local school’ examination fees on top of approved fees.

A member of the School Development Committee who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the school funds are being handled in an opaque manner, and claimed that the ‘local school’ exam fees are not being receipted.

The SDC member added that infrastructure has deteriorated at the school, while classrooms are operating without adequate furniture and stationery.

“The demonstration by the parents was caused by the purchase of a school bus. The bus arrived at the school five months ago, but there was no handover process. The bus has since been hired out more than 10 times, but there is no accountability on how much is being charged and where the money is going. The bus has been hired to faraway places like Gokwe, Mbungo in Masvingo and others.

“Parents were also complaining about being forced to pay the ‘local school’ examination fees of US$1 per learner, yet there were no receipts being issued. Schools fees is now being diverted into the bus fund, yet classrooms have no benches and textbooks.

“The bus, we heard was bought for US$220 000 without going to tender. Only one supplier was picked to supply the bus. When we requested for the paperwork pertaining the bus purchase, the headmaster adamantly refused. The headmaster is not reporting for work as we understand he was put on forced leave to facilitate investigations into the issues raised by the parents,” said the SDC member. Manica Post