REBATE SCHEME ABUSE : 500 VEHICLES RECOVERED

Over 500 vehicles worth US$2 million have been recovered through a Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) sting operation to stem the abuse of the Civil Servants Motor Vehicle Rebate Scheme.
This was
disclosed at the signing of integrity pledges by ZIMRA officials in Harare,
cementing a major institutional shift towards ethical conduct.
Key signatories
included ZIMRA Board Chair Mr Anthony Mandiwanza and Commissioner-General Ms
Regina Chinamasa, signalling the pledge as a top institutional priority.
This public
commitment was made in the presence of ZACC Chairperson Mr Michael Reza.
In his keynote
address, Mr Reza lauded ZIMRA for working with the anti-graft body, noting that
their joint operation had resulted in over 500 vehicles being recovered.
“In June 2023,
the ZACC launched a joint investigation with ZIMRA to combat the abuse of the
Civil Servants Motor Vehicle Rebate Scheme,” he said.
“Since the
launch of that operation, thousands of cases of suspected abuse of the Civil
Servants Vehicle Import Scheme have been reported, and over 500 vehicles valued
close to US$2 million have been recovered by ZACC.”
He warned that
more vehicles were expected to be seized, given that several cases were
awaiting prosecution.
“Also, hundreds
of dockets have been submitted to the National Prosecuting Authority of
Zimbabwe (NPAZ).
“There are
several other cases that we are dealing with, together with ZIMRA teams. It is
this kind of inter-agency collaboration that has resulted in substantial
progress being recorded under NDS1 (2021-2025).”
The rebate
scheme was an incentive introduced by the Government to allow civil servants
with 10 or more years of service to import motor vehicles duty-free.
Beneficiaries
under the duty-free scheme should not, before a period of five years from the
date of importation of a motor vehicle, sell, offer, or display for sale,
lease, or hire the motor vehicle to any other person in respect of which a
rebate of duty on such motor vehicle was granted, without the prior written
permission of ZIMRA.
Anyone selling
the vehicle before the five years are up will have to pay ZIMRA the residual
duty, including interest on the assessed amount.
However, many
car dealers in Harare and other cities were reportedly importing vehicles
duty-free in the name of civil servants, who would, in turn, receive payment
for allowing their names to be used to evade customs duty.
Mr Reza pledged
to continue the crackdown, warning would-be offenders that the law will catch
up with them.
He also
commended ZIMRA for its proactive stance in combating graft, especially for
agreeing to sign integrity pledges.
“ZIMRA, through
its board chairperson, Mr Mandiwanza, and the Commissioner-General Mrs
Chinamasa, is committing to further strengthen corruption prevention
mechanisms, guarantee transparent and accountable revenue collection and
allocation as they execute their mandate.
“ZIMRA is one
of our major and critical stakeholders in the fight against corruption. We are
in this together.”
Speaking after
the signing ceremony, Mr Mandiwanza pledged to continue working with the
anti-graft body, adding that integrity pledges were another sign of their
renewed commitment.
“This is a
commitment, a covenant; we are showing in public what we stand for.
“Today, we do
more than just affix our signatures; we proclaim unequivocally and publicly our
unwavering commitment to the principles of probity, transparency, and
accountability—principles that are the very bedrock of a reputable and
high-performing institution. To sign this pledge as ZIMRA is to make an
emphatic declaration that corruption is anathema to our values.”
“Today, we
proclaim unequivocally and publicly our unwavering commitment to the principles
of probity, transparency, and accountability.” Herald
