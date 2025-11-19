WE HAVE DISMANTLED RED TAPE, SAYS ED

The ongoing Government regulatory reform thrust — a comprehensive review of fees, permits and licences — is strategically designed to dismantle bureaucratic red tape and create a seamless pathway for investment into Zimbabwe, President Mnangagwa has said.
He made the
remarks yesterday while delivering the keynote address at Cut Rag Processors,
where he commissioned a state-of-the-art tobacco processing plant valued at
US$100 million.
“My Government
continues to accelerate the Ease of Doing Business reforms, which target 12
sectors. To date, tremendous progress has been registered in sectors such
as agriculture, transport, tourism and
most recently the wholesale and retail subsectors. Numerous licences, permits,
levies and fees, as well as the multiple regulatory requirements, have been
reviewed and streamlined. The requisite
Statutory Instruments and statutes are accordingly being amended,” said
President Mnangagwa.
The President
said his administration, through the ongoing regulatory reform agenda, was
determined to ensure that no investment was hindered by bureaucratic red tape.
“We are
entrenching a business operating environment that is consistently predictable
and transparent, where enterprise and innovation are rewarded, and industry
thrives.”
Part of the
newly-established CRP Tobacco Processing Plant that was commissioned by
President Mnangagwa in Harare yesterday
To that end,
the President said a second Government economic blueprint, National Development
Strategy 2 (NDS2), will soon be unveiled.
“To bolster
this thrust, the National Development Strategy 2, will soon be launched as yet
another building block to our country’s continuing economic growth and
transformation agenda. This will be augmented by the Zimbabwe National
Industrial Development Policy 2,
designed to accelerate industrialisation and modernisation, while also
aiding the diversification of domestic production and productivity,” said
President Mnangagwa.
“In this
regard, my Government is advancing a comprehensive local content strategy that
clearly articulates our commitment to accelerating localisation, value addition
and the beneficiation of our products. These policy frameworks, among other
critical enablers, should ensure that more of Zimbabwe’s wealth is created and
retained within our borders.”
He said as the
country prepares to transition towards the implementation of NDS2, appropriate
enablers, including the rehabilitation and expansion of key projects in areas
such as energy, water, transport and ICT infrastructure, remained Government
priority areas.
“To this end,
my Government, adopted the Zimbabwe National Artificial Intelligence Strategy
to harness the benefits of emerging technologies. Digital infrastructure is,
therefore, being expanded to support e-commerce, automation and smart
manufacturing. Our holistic and integrated approach will ensure that Zimbabwe’s
industrial base is anchored by robust and efficient infrastructure,” said
President Mnangagwa.
“Equally
important will be the harnessing of digital transformation to scale up
industrial efficiency through the Internet of Things, intelligent
manufacturing, big data and augmented
analytics.” Herald
