SENATOR ATTACKS ED'S SONA

Citizens Coalition for Change senator Labanny Munemo has described President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) as “long on rhetoric, but short on substance”.
Last month,
Mnangagwa delivered his Sona which was interrupted by a power cut, forcing him
to finish the presentation using torchlight.
As senators
took turns to gloat over Mnangagwa’s Sona in the Upper House recently, Munemo
bucked the trend, saying the presentation did not tally with the situation on
the ground.
“The President
painted a picture of unity, stability and development, yet the facts on the
ground tell a different story,” he said.
“The arrest of
journalists and the labelling of opposition figures as treasonous, illustrate a
worrying trend. A nation that silences its critics cannot claim to be united
and resilient.
“The US$2 000
cash-out limit is crippling SMEs, and foreign investors are still watching from
the sidelines. There is no tangible growth as depicted in the address.”
Munemo said
while Mnangagwa spoke about robust infrastructural development, the country was
still struggling and lacking in crucial areas of development.
“The very Sona
was interrupted by a total blackout, forcing him to finish his speech by
torchlight. Last year, during the budget presentation by the Minister of
Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, there was a power
outage here and these are not isolated incidents. They reflect a chronic energy
crisis that undermines every other development agenda,” he said.
He accused the
government of pushing Bills and progress on paper but not implementing
them.
“An ambitious
legislative agenda was outlined, including the Mines and Minerals Amendment
Bill and a Bill on Persons with Disabilities. While progressive on paper, the
government's tendency to push contentious Bills through Parliament without
adequate consultation, undermines the very democratic processes the President
claims to protect,” he said.
Munemo,
however, said the opposition was ready to collaborate but will not shy away
from holding the Executive to account.
“The opposition
calls for transparent economic reforms that restore confidence in the ZiG and
ease the cash-out restrictions, the immediate restoration of reliable
electricity and accountability for Sona blackouts, an end to the politicisation
of the security sector and respect for the rule of law, a switch to inclusive
passage of key Bills with proper public consultations and the protection of
fundamental freedoms for journalists, activists and ordinary citizens,” he
said. Newsday
