SENATOR ATTACKS ED'S SONA

Citizens Coalition for Change senator Labanny Munemo has described President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) as “long on rhetoric, but short on substance”.

Last month, Mnangagwa delivered his Sona which was interrupted by a power cut, forcing him to finish the presentation using torchlight.

As senators took turns to gloat over Mnangagwa’s Sona in the Upper House recently, Munemo bucked the trend, saying the presentation did not tally with the situation on the ground.

“The President painted a picture of unity, stability and development, yet the facts on the ground tell a different story,” he said.

“The arrest of journalists and the labelling of opposition figures as treasonous, illustrate a worrying trend. A nation that silences its critics cannot claim to be united and resilient.

“The US$2 000 cash-out limit is crippling SMEs, and foreign investors are still watching from the sidelines. There is no tangible growth as depicted in the address.”

Munemo said while Mnangagwa spoke about robust infrastructural development, the country was still struggling and lacking in crucial areas of development.

“The very Sona was interrupted by a total blackout, forcing him to finish his speech by torchlight. Last year, during the budget presentation by the Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, there was a power outage here and these are not isolated incidents. They reflect a chronic energy crisis that undermines every other development agenda,” he said.

He accused the government of pushing Bills and progress on paper but not implementing them.

“An ambitious legislative agenda was outlined, including the Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill and a Bill on Persons with Disabilities. While progressive on paper, the government's tendency to push contentious Bills through Parliament without adequate consultation, undermines the very democratic processes the President claims to protect,” he said.

Munemo, however, said the opposition was ready to collaborate but will not shy away from holding the Executive to account.

“The opposition calls for transparent economic reforms that restore confidence in the ZiG and ease the cash-out restrictions, the immediate restoration of reliable electricity and accountability for Sona blackouts, an end to the politicisation of the security sector and respect for the rule of law, a switch to inclusive passage of key Bills with proper public consultations and the protection of fundamental freedoms for journalists, activists and ordinary citizens,” he said. Newsday