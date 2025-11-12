PRISONER ON PEE BREAK BOLTS

A prisoner who thought he could turn a quick bathroom break into a full-blown escape adventure has landed himself right back behind bars — with extra time to think about his choices.

The Karoi Magistrates’ Court sentenced Jonathan Vheremu (25) of Ngoshi Village, Chief Nematombo in Magunje to 12 months imprisonment for escaping from lawful custody.

On 11 October 2025, Vheremu was part of a four-member inmate group being escorted by a Principal Correctional Officer to inspect brick kilns at the prison farm. Everything was going smoothly until nature called.

“Upon arrival, he requested permission to relieve himself in the bush and was granted permission,” the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said in a statement. However, instead of doing his business, the cheeky inmate vanished into thin air.

The officer waited. The birds chirped. The other inmates probably giggled. But Vheremu never returned. That’s when the alarm bells rang and a full manhunt was launched.

Two days later, his great “bush break” came to an embarrassing end when police, tipped off by locals, found him chilling in Kasoka Village under Chief Chanetsa.

The magistrate wasn’t amused and handed him an extra 12 months behind bars, making sure his next toilet break stays within prison walls.

The NPAZ applauded teamwork that led to his capture. “The NPAZ commends the swift cooperation between prison officers and community members that led to the re-arrest of the escapee, reinforcing that no one is above the law.” H Metro