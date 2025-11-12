JUDGE FACES THE SACK

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has initiated the formal process to establish a tribunal to inquire into the removal from office of High Court judge Justice Never Katiyo, following a recommendation by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) after a string of judicial missteps that have rocked the bench.

The move comes after Justice Katiyo was recently accused of issuing a fictitious judgement and making procedural violations in politically sensitive cases.

Attorney General Virginia Mabiza confirmed the development in a statement on Monday, saying all preliminary steps had been completed in line with the law.

“Following a recommendation from the Judicial Service Commission in terms of Section 187 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, His Excellency, the President, has initiated the process to establish a t and tribunal to inquire into the question of the removal from office of High Court Judge, Honourable Justice Never Katiyo,” Mabiza said.

She added that the Law Society of Zimbabwe had been asked to nominate legal practitioners for consideration to serve on the tribunal.

Justice Katiyo’s troubles deepened in recent months after two high-profile controversies that exposed glaring lapses in judicial procedure.

In July this year, the judge handed down a fabricated ruling in a property dispute between Bulgarian company Technoimpex JSC and a local firm — a judgment which falsely recorded that a hearing had taken place and that senior advocate Thabani Mpofu had appeared for one of the parties.

Mpofu denied ever participating in the case, prompting Katiyo to take the extraordinary step of rescinding his own judgment, acknowledging that it had been “erroneously issued.”

The withdrawal, dated August 7, 2025, raised serious questions about judicial integrity and due process.

Barely a week later, the same judge came under fresh scrutiny after granting the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) leave to appeal in a politically charged case before the legal deadline for opposition had expired – a breach of court rules that lawyers described as “a blatant violation of procedure.”

The case involved opposition politician Maureen Kademaunga and several others who were acquitted of attacking Zanu PF supporters in 2024. Justice Katiyo granted the NPA’s application four days after it was filed, despite respondents having until August 20 to file their responses.

Legal practitioners said the ruling “was granted in error and to the prejudice of the respondents,” and demanded its rescission under Rule 29(1)(a) of the High Court Rules.

A senior Harare lawyer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the “pattern of serial blunders and disregard for procedure” had become untenable.

“Once is an error, twice is a trend. Confidence in the judiciary depends on the integrity and diligence of those who serve on the bench,” the lawyer said.

Justice Katiyo was controversially appointed to the bench by President Mnangagwa in 2021 despite reports that he performed poorly in JSC public interviews. - ZimLive