ZIMBA JAILED FOR RAPING GIRL (12) IN SA

The Tzaneen Regional Court in South Africa’s Limpopo Province has sentenced a 42-year-old Zimbabwean to life imprisonment for raping a 12-year-old girl.
The accused
cannot be identified to protect the identity of the victim and to avoid
secondary victimisation of the child.
He was accused
of sexually abusing the complainant until she fell pregnant.
National
Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson for Limpopo Province, Mashudu Malabi,
confirmed the sentence on Tuesday.
“The accused
pleaded not guilty, and the state led evidence from witnesses who testified
that the accused and the victim were living at the same compound of the ZZ2
farm in Mooketsi,” she said.
“Between 2020
and 2021, the accused would request the victim to come to his compound, and he
would spike her drink, which resulted in her losing control of herself.
“He then
overpowered her and raped her.”
The official
said that on a different day, the man did not spike the drink but forced
himself on the complainant while they were watching television at his place.
She said after
the complainant realised that she was pregnant, she reported the matter to her
sister, who opened a case against the accused, and he was arrested thereafter.
In aggravation
of sentence, she said, the Prosecutor, Isaac Mahlangu, submitted that the
victim was negatively affected by the offence, and even her performance at
school had dropped.
“The victim was
betrayed by the person she trusted and who was supposed to protect her,” said
Ms Malabi.
“The State
further submitted that the victim has withdrawn from outdoor activities and
lost interest in engaging with other people, especially male figures.
“In addition,
the State concluded by submitting that there are no substantial and compelling
circumstances which justify a deviation from the prescribed minimum sentence of
life imprisonment.”
In passing the
sentence, the Presiding Officer, Antoinette Lamminga, said the complainant was
struggling to come to terms with the results of the ordeal and that it affects
her daily life.
“The National
Prosecuting Authority welcomes the sentence imposed. The Director of Public
Prosecutions, Advocate Ivy Thenga, is pleased to witness victims of
Gender-Based Violence receiving justice and deterring potential perpetrators
from committing similar offences. She further praised Mr
Mahlangu and
the Investigating Officer, Sergeant Mokobi from the Tzaneen Family Violence,
Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit, for achieving these outcomes,” said
Malabi.
0 comments:
Post a Comment