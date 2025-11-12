ZIMBA JAILED FOR RAPING GIRL (12) IN SA

The Tzaneen Regional Court in South Africa’s Limpopo Province has sentenced a 42-year-old Zimbabwean to life imprisonment for raping a 12-year-old girl.

The accused cannot be identified to protect the identity of the victim and to avoid secondary victimisation of the child.

He was accused of sexually abusing the complainant until she fell pregnant.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson for Limpopo Province, Mashudu Malabi, confirmed the sentence on Tuesday.

“The accused pleaded not guilty, and the state led evidence from witnesses who testified that the accused and the victim were living at the same compound of the ZZ2 farm in Mooketsi,” she said.

“Between 2020 and 2021, the accused would request the victim to come to his compound, and he would spike her drink, which resulted in her losing control of herself.

“He then overpowered her and raped her.”

The official said that on a different day, the man did not spike the drink but forced himself on the complainant while they were watching television at his place.

She said after the complainant realised that she was pregnant, she reported the matter to her sister, who opened a case against the accused, and he was arrested thereafter.

In aggravation of sentence, she said, the Prosecutor, Isaac Mahlangu, submitted that the victim was negatively affected by the offence, and even her performance at school had dropped.

“The victim was betrayed by the person she trusted and who was supposed to protect her,” said Ms Malabi.

“The State further submitted that the victim has withdrawn from outdoor activities and lost interest in engaging with other people, especially male figures.

“In addition, the State concluded by submitting that there are no substantial and compelling circumstances which justify a deviation from the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment.”

In passing the sentence, the Presiding Officer, Antoinette Lamminga, said the complainant was struggling to come to terms with the results of the ordeal and that it affects her daily life.

“The National Prosecuting Authority welcomes the sentence imposed. The Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Ivy Thenga, is pleased to witness victims of Gender-Based Violence receiving justice and deterring potential perpetrators from committing similar offences. She further praised Mr

Mahlangu and the Investigating Officer, Sergeant Mokobi from the Tzaneen Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit, for achieving these outcomes,” said Malabi.