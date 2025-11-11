PONZI SCHEME SUSPECT SUFFERS STROKE

The E-Creator Ponzi scheme trial has hit a snag after one of the suspects suffered a stroke prompting the court go temporarily halt proceedings pending his recovery.

Billy Thomas Syedou who is the second accused person was issued with an ‘administrative’ warrant of arrest after his lawyers told the presiding magistrate that he had defaulted court because he had suffered a stroke.

The matter was provisionally set down for November 17 and on that date, his lawyers are expected to appraise the court on his progress.

Syedou is being charged together with Zhao Jiaotong and the State believes the two are the masterminds of the Ponzi scheme. It is alleged that Jiaotong and Syedou registered their company styled E-Creator Economic Commerce Private Limited in January this year. The company was housed at Joina City in the Harare CBD. They went on to launch the company as an online e-commerce operator.

They went on to misrepresent to their investors that they would enjoy monthly returns depending on the mounts invested and thousands of Zimbabweans flocked to join investing up to US$1000 through Ecocash on the numbers they provided.

On top of appointing brand ambassadors Madam Boss and Mama Vee, they also employed various agents in major towns and cities throughout the country in order to market the business.

On July 3, some of the subscribers encountered challenges in accessing their funds and approached the company for clarifications. They allegedly assured the subscribers that it was a system upgrade that was affecting access to their funds and further advised them that the situation would normalize in due course. On July 5, 2024, subscribers were shocked to realise that E-Creator Electronic Commerce [Private Limited had actually sent a notice on their website that they are no-longer operating, and they posted a picture of Zhao Jiaotong as the one who taken their money and absconded to China.

They went to the offices and discovered that they had been closed permanently.

Loveit Muringwa prosecuted. H Metro