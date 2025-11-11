DETAINED CONGOLESE TUCKSHOPS KING FIGHTS DEPORTATION

Congolese businessman and refugee Desire Nsengimana has written to the Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission over alleged harassment by security agents and immigration officials, who are seeking to have him deported.

This is linked to a tuck-shops war in downtown Harare. Nsengimana, who has been in prison since June, claims he was kidnapped by agents who claimed he is a member of the Rwandan spies and an enemy of the State and wanted him deported.

The Congolese national also alleges one immigration official identified is now complicit in the case by arresting and detaining him adding that this is a work of jealousy by refugee businessmen in the country who are seeking to have him out of the country. He said the purported “intelligence” against him is not evidence but gossip weaponized by those who wish to eliminate commercial competition.

He has since instructed his lawyers to write to ZICC seeking their intervention and to investigate the case.

In a letter dated November 7 and addressed to ZICC executive secretary Nsengimana raised several complaints against the State agents.

“On or about the 10 of June 2025, our client was kidnapped by a contingent of individuals who he claims presented themselves as members of the Central Intelligence Organisation whom, if given the chance, he is capable of identifying .

“His captors communicated the spurious allegations against him. They threatened and ordered him to leave Zimbabwe, having been falsely branded an “enemy of the State.”

“This designation was based on the unsubstantiated claim that he is an operative of Rwanda’s National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS), allegedly deployed to target Rwandan refugees who settled in Zimbabwe post 1994,” the letter reads.

Nsengimana claims he told the agents that he is not a member of Rwanda’s National Intelligence and Security Service but a genuine and recognised refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo, who settled in Zimbabwe without any connection with Rwanda.

“He alleges that he told the alleged agents that certain Rwandan refugees who settled in Zimbabwe just after the 1994 Rwandan genocide were the ones who were just seeing shadows and were on a frolic of their own, giving the security agents in Zimbabwe false information for purposes of weeding out of Zimbabwe other refugees like Desire Nsengimana who they regarded as threats in business circles,” the letter says.

“There was nothing to the allegations as it was a simple case of jealousy and rivalry wherein his detractors sought and still seek to equate his business acumen with state sponsorship.”

His lawyers said Nsemisanga is not a spy but foreigner from the Democratic Republic of Congo who has settled in Zimbabwe as a genuine refugee since November 2014 and his status as a refugee has not been withdrawn.

“Subsequent to his kidnapping, he was then handed over to one Immigration Compliance Officer Machona who then instructed him to visit the Immigration Department Offices the next day, the 11” of June 2025. “He was then advised by Machona that he was going to be detained at Harare Remand Prison as a prohibited person for deportation to Rwanda.

“He alleges that Machona advised him that his arrest and subsequent detention was not up to the Immigration Department, but some powerful members of the Central Intelligence Organisation connected to a clique of refugees from Rwanda.

‘‘Mr Nsengimana was perplexed by such abuse of State apparatus in the name of State Security, yet he is not even a danger to the Republic of Zimbabwe,” the letter says.