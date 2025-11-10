PAROLE SYSTEM FOR ZIMBABWE

The re-establishment of the Parole System is expected to significantly reduce the more than 25 000 inmates presently housed in prisons across the country, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service Commissioner-General, Moses Chihobvu, told the Friends of the Commissioner-General Dinner in Harare last Friday.
He highlighted
two major institutional reforms approved by Cabinet: the Parole System and the
formation of the Pathways to Reintegration Foundation (PAREF).
He described
these initiatives as milestones not only for ZPCS, but for the nation as a
whole.
“Your presence
is a clear demonstration of your commitment to the transformation of our
correctional system and to the broader national development agenda under the
visionary leadership of His Excellency, the President of the Republic of
Zimbabwe, Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa,” said Comm-Gen Chihobvu.
He said the
gathering was critical, noting that it coincided with the critical steps
towards aligning ZPCS operations with international standards, the
constitutional mandate, the Strategic Plan 2026-2030 and Vision 2030.
Comm-Gen
Chihobvu said the parole system represents a strategic shift in local
correctional practices.
“While previous
systems were limited in scope, the new framework provides a structured,
supervised early-release mechanism for deserving inmates,” he said.
The approach
supports the reintegration of reformed individuals into society while
maintaining public safety and decongesting correctional facilities.
Comm-Gen
Chihobvu acknowledged the contributions from regional counterparts,
particularly the correctional services in Namibia, Zambia and South Africa,
whose experiences had informed Zimbabwe’s approach.
In recognition
of the importance of the parole system, ZPCS plans to host an inaugural parole
conference next month.
“This
conference, which was approved by Cabinet, will bring together correctional
leaders and experts from across Africa to share best practices and experiences,
guiding technical and vocational skills training, entrepreneurship, life skills
development, employment placement, and livelihood support.”
Comm-Gen
Chihobvu stressed the importance of community education in reducing stigma and
fostering acceptance.
“We place
intentional focus on women, juveniles, persons living with disabilities, and
individuals needing mental health intervention, because true rehabilitation
must be humane, inclusive, and deeply people-centred.”
He said the
goal was not only to prepare inmates for release, but also to prepare families,
workplaces and communities to receive them with dignity.
“Reintegration
is not an event. It is a journey. A journey we must walk together. A call to
partnership.”
Comm-Gen
Chihobvu indicated that PAREF will be sustained through strong partnerships
with Government institutions, private sector players, civic organisations,
faith-based groups and individuals who understand that the strength of a nation
is measured not only by how it punishes, but also how it restores.
“This is not a
call for charity. This is a call for collaboration. For aligned purpose. For
shared responsibility in building safer and stronger communities,” he said.
He noted that
several stakeholders, including the Ministry of Youth, Empowerment, Development
and Vocational Training, had already expressed readiness to work with PAREF.
0 comments:
Post a Comment