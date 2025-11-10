PAROLE SYSTEM FOR ZIMBABWE

The re-establishment of the Parole System is expected to significantly reduce the more than 25 000 inmates presently housed in prisons across the country, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service Commissioner-General, Moses Chihobvu, told the Friends of the Commissioner-General Dinner in Harare last Friday.

He highlighted two major institutional reforms approved by Cabinet: the Parole System and the formation of the Pathways to Reintegration Foundation (PAREF).

He described these initiatives as milestones not only for ZPCS, but for the nation as a whole.

“Your presence is a clear demonstration of your commitment to the transformation of our correctional system and to the broader national development agenda under the visionary leadership of His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa,” said Comm-Gen Chihobvu.

He said the gathering was critical, noting that it coincided with the critical steps towards aligning ZPCS operations with international standards, the constitutional mandate, the Strategic Plan 2026-2030 and Vision 2030.

Comm-Gen Chihobvu said the parole system represents a strategic shift in local correctional practices.

“While previous systems were limited in scope, the new framework provides a structured, supervised early-release mechanism for deserving inmates,” he said.

The approach supports the reintegration of reformed individuals into society while maintaining public safety and decongesting correctional facilities.

Comm-Gen Chihobvu acknowledged the contributions from regional counterparts, particularly the correctional services in Namibia, Zambia and South Africa, whose experiences had informed Zimbabwe’s approach.

In recognition of the importance of the parole system, ZPCS plans to host an inaugural parole conference next month.

“This conference, which was approved by Cabinet, will bring together correctional leaders and experts from across Africa to share best practices and experiences, guiding technical and vocational skills training, entrepreneurship, life skills development, employment placement, and livelihood support.”

Comm-Gen Chihobvu stressed the importance of community education in reducing stigma and fostering acceptance.

“We place intentional focus on women, juveniles, persons living with disabilities, and individuals needing mental health intervention, because true rehabilitation must be humane, inclusive, and deeply people-centred.”

He said the goal was not only to prepare inmates for release, but also to prepare families, workplaces and communities to receive them with dignity.

“Reintegration is not an event. It is a journey. A journey we must walk together. A call to partnership.”

Comm-Gen Chihobvu indicated that PAREF will be sustained through strong partnerships with Government institutions, private sector players, civic organisations, faith-based groups and individuals who understand that the strength of a nation is measured not only by how it punishes, but also how it restores.

“This is not a call for charity. This is a call for collaboration. For aligned purpose. For shared responsibility in building safer and stronger communities,” he said.

He noted that several stakeholders, including the Ministry of Youth, Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training, had already expressed readiness to work with PAREF.