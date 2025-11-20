MOTHER STABS SON (3) TO DEATH



A shocking tragedy unfolded in Hobhouse suburb yesterday (Thursday) morning, when a woman allegedly attacked and killed her three year old son in a knife assault.

Police confirmed the arrest of Netsai Chikuni (39), who is accused of fatally stabbing her biological son, Ngonidzashe Njerera (3), multiple times in the head and neck.

Chikuni, originally from Chisumbanje Village under Chief Garahwa in Chipinge, is said to have launched the attack after discovering her brother, Admire Chilamwita’s house occupied by tenants in his absence.

Witnesses reported that tenants tried to intervene, but were repelled by Chikuni’s violent behaviour, which suggested she may have been in severe distress. She allegedly went on to stab herself in both legs and hands before collapsing beside her son’s lifeless body.

Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the incident, saying Chikuni appeared to be in a state of frenzy during the attack.

The motive behind the killing are still unclear and homicide investigations are ongoing.

The incident left the suburb in shock, with many residents struggling to comprehend the circumstances surrounding the mother’s gruesome actions.

“On November 19, 2025, around 6pm, the accused person and her child visited her brother, Admire Chilamwita at House Number 5064, Mushamukadzi section, Hobhouse. Chikuni’s brother was away in Chipinge. There were Ngonidzashe Shava and her brother, Isiah Chinyengetere. Shava advised Chilamwita that there was a woman claiming to be his sister. Chilamwita gave Shava permission to allow Chikuni into the house.

“Chikuni asked for a gas cooker from Shava to prepare supper. After preparing supper, Chikuni and Ngonidzashe were in the dining room adjacent to Shava’s bedroom. Around 1am, Chikuni woke up, went to Shava’s bedroom and knocked violently.

“Shava’s brother, Chinyengetere, opened the door, but failed to communicate with her since she was violent. He locked his door from inside. After about five minutes, Shava heard Chikuni shouting at her child, saying: ‘Idya chingwa ukuda kundiurayisa’. Shava also heard Chikuni assaulting Ngonidzashe, and she did not come out because of fear. After about two hours, Ngonidzashe stopped crying, but Chikuni kept on shouting. Around 4am, the informant called Chilamwita and notified other neighbours of the gruesome incident,” said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka.

Assistant Inspector Chinyoka said police officers were called and observed that Ngonidzashe had several stab wounds on the head and neck, while Chikuni also had wounds on her legs and hands.

“Another tenant at the house, Blessing Chinyama, peeped through the window the door that had been broken by Chikuni, and saw Ngonidzashe lying in a pool of blood. Shava made a police report. Police attended the scene and observed that Ngonidzashe had several stabbing wounds on the head and neck. There was blood on the floor and two bloodstained kitchen knives beside his body. Chikuni was asleep besides Ngonidzashe bleeding on the hands and legs from the self-inflicted cuts. Chikuni was arrested and investigations are underway,” said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka.

A tenant who spoke to The Manica Post on condition of anonymity said they are still in state of shock as they have never seen a woman killing her own child.

The tenant revealed that Chikuni appeared possessed throughout the act.

“She was appearing confused, depressed and possessed when she came here. She forcibly entered the house. We tried to stop her, insisting that we should get permission first from the landlord before allowing her in the house. She ignored us, stormed into the house and took a bath. We contacted the landlord, who said she is her husband’s sister and we should let her in.

“Around 11pm, she started making noise. We heard her smashing her son on the walls and until he stopped crying. She stabbed him on the head and blood splashed all over the walls and kitchen furniture. She was so violent and no one could stop her. She was shouting: “Makandiuraya, ndakaurayiwa, ma next door hamundionewo here. Ndaka kidnapwa ndakaurayiwa hamundionewo here. We are in a shock,” said the tenant. Manica Post