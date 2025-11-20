MOTHER STABS SON (3) TO DEATH

A shocking tragedy unfolded in Hobhouse suburb yesterday (Thursday) morning, when a woman allegedly attacked and killed her three year old son in a knife assault.
Police
confirmed the arrest of Netsai Chikuni (39), who is accused of fatally stabbing
her biological son, Ngonidzashe Njerera (3), multiple times in the head and
neck.
Chikuni,
originally from Chisumbanje Village under Chief Garahwa in Chipinge, is said to
have launched the attack after discovering her brother, Admire Chilamwita’s
house occupied by tenants in his absence.
Witnesses
reported that tenants tried to intervene, but were repelled by Chikuni’s
violent behaviour, which suggested she may have been in severe distress. She
allegedly went on to stab herself in both legs and hands before collapsing
beside her son’s lifeless body.
Acting
Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka
confirmed the incident, saying Chikuni appeared to be in a state of frenzy
during the attack.
The motive
behind the killing are still unclear and
homicide investigations are ongoing.
The incident
left the suburb in shock, with many residents struggling to comprehend the
circumstances surrounding the mother’s gruesome actions.
“On November
19, 2025, around 6pm, the accused person and her child visited her brother,
Admire Chilamwita at House Number 5064, Mushamukadzi section, Hobhouse.
Chikuni’s brother was away in Chipinge. There were Ngonidzashe Shava and her
brother, Isiah Chinyengetere. Shava advised Chilamwita that there was a woman
claiming to be his sister. Chilamwita gave Shava permission to allow Chikuni
into the house.
“Chikuni asked
for a gas cooker from Shava to prepare supper. After preparing supper, Chikuni
and Ngonidzashe were in the dining room adjacent to Shava’s bedroom. Around
1am, Chikuni woke up, went to Shava’s bedroom and knocked violently.
“Shava’s
brother, Chinyengetere, opened the door, but failed to communicate with her
since she was violent. He locked his door from inside. After about five
minutes, Shava heard Chikuni shouting at her child, saying: ‘Idya chingwa ukuda
kundiurayisa’. Shava also heard Chikuni assaulting Ngonidzashe, and she did not
come out because of fear. After about two hours, Ngonidzashe stopped crying,
but Chikuni kept on shouting. Around 4am, the informant called Chilamwita and
notified other neighbours of the gruesome incident,” said Assistant Inspector
Chinyoka.
Assistant
Inspector Chinyoka said police officers were called and observed that
Ngonidzashe had several stab wounds on the head and neck, while Chikuni also
had wounds on her legs and hands.
“Another tenant
at the house, Blessing Chinyama, peeped through the window the door that had
been broken by Chikuni, and saw Ngonidzashe lying in a pool of blood. Shava
made a police report. Police attended the scene and observed that Ngonidzashe
had several stabbing wounds on the head and neck. There was blood on the floor
and two bloodstained kitchen knives beside his body. Chikuni was asleep besides
Ngonidzashe bleeding on the hands and legs from the self-inflicted cuts.
Chikuni was arrested and investigations are underway,” said Assistant Inspector
Chinyoka.
A tenant who
spoke to The Manica Post on condition of anonymity said they are still in state
of shock as they have never seen a woman killing her own child.
The tenant
revealed that Chikuni appeared possessed throughout the act.
“She was
appearing confused, depressed and possessed when she came here. She forcibly
entered the house. We tried to stop her, insisting that we should get
permission first from the landlord before allowing her in the house. She
ignored us, stormed into the house and took a bath. We contacted the landlord,
who said she is her husband’s sister and we should let her in.
“Around 11pm,
she started making noise. We heard her smashing her son on the walls and until
he stopped crying. She stabbed him on the head and blood splashed all over the
walls and kitchen furniture. She was so violent and no one could stop her. She
was shouting: “Makandiuraya, ndakaurayiwa, ma next door hamundionewo here.
Ndaka kidnapwa ndakaurayiwa hamundionewo here. We are in a shock,” said the
tenant. Manica Post
