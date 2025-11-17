NO WRITTEN JUDGMENT FOR CHIMOMBE : JUDGE

High Court judge Justice Pisirayi Kwenda has rejected the defence request for a written conviction judgment of businessmen Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu.

Also, the judge pushed the matter to Wednesday for pre-inquiry sentencing.

Lead defence counsel Professor Lovemore Madhuku sought the matter to be referred to the Supreme Court on appeal

The defence team had requested access to the court judgment that convicted the duo, intending to use it as a basis for their arguments.

Chimombe and Mpofu were found guilty of defrauding the Government of US$7 million through the Presidential Goat Pass-on Scheme.

The final judgment on their sentence should follow the pre-sentencing inquiry, aligned with new guidelines designed to determine appropriate penalties for the convicted. Herald