NO WRITTEN JUDGMENT FOR CHIMOMBE : JUDGE

High Court judge Justice Pisirayi Kwenda has rejected the defence request for a written conviction judgment of businessmen Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu.
Also, the judge
pushed the matter to Wednesday for pre-inquiry sentencing.
Lead defence
counsel Professor Lovemore Madhuku sought the matter to be referred to the
Supreme Court on appeal
The defence
team had requested access to the court judgment that convicted the duo,
intending to use it as a basis for their arguments.
Chimombe and
Mpofu were found guilty of defrauding the Government of US$7 million through
the Presidential Goat Pass-on Scheme.
The final
judgment on their sentence should follow the pre-sentencing inquiry, aligned
with new guidelines designed to determine appropriate penalties for the
Herald
