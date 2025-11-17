WOMAN FLEEING A US$120K FRAUD CHARGE ARRESTED IN MOZAMBIQUE

A woman, who hatched a plan to flee to the United States as part of a plot to try and escape the clutches of justice in this country, where she is facing allegations of defrauding her employer of US$120,000, was arrested in Mozambique.

Angeline Tatenda Khaka was handed over to Zimbabwean authorities last week.

Khaka is facing charges of allegedly defrauding her employer, Acacia Junior School, where she worked as a receptionist and administration assistant.

She initially appeared in court on Saturday.

The complainant is Acacia Junior School, which is being represented by Sympathy Mutamba, the school accountant and administrator.

The court heard that in January 2021, Khaka was employed by the school.

Her duties included receiving school fees, receipting the money, making daily updates on amount of cash receipted and releasing the money whenever the school needed to make payments, among other things.

She was the sole custodian of the vault keys and cash box keys.

It is alleged that from January 2021 to February 2022, Khaka received money from different parents on behalf of the school.

Khaka allegedly converted part of the money for her own use.

The offence came to light on February 15, 2022 when two men stormed the school demanding that she should reimburse them the money they gave her to import cars for them.

She asked her employers to grant her permission to be excused from work so as to solve her issues.

The school authorities ordered her and the men to resolve their issues outside their premises and also granted Khaka the leave to go and resolve her issues.

Khaka went away and never reported for work again.

Efforts to contact her were in vain.

This prompted the school authorities to become suspicious and they broke the vault and safe.

They noted that the money, which was in the vault, had been stolen.

The school authorities conducted an audit and filed a report with the police.

Khaka fled the country and she was placed on the Interpol red notice.

On March 6, this year, she went to the United States Embassy in Maputo, intending to get a visa to fly to the United States.

She was then arrested and was handed over to the Zimbabwean officials on Friday.

The total value stolen is US$120,140 and nothing was recovered. H Metro