FORMER MP ESCAPES DEATH



The former Member of Parliament for Mazowe Central, Cde Sydney Chidamba escaped death by a whisker on Sunday after his car was struck by a Freightliner truck before tumbling over Makumbiri Bridge in Concession.

The ex-legislator, who was driving a white Isuzu D-Max twin cab, was sideswiped by the truck that was fully loaded with chrome ore, at the 35-kilometre peg near Makumbiri Bridge.

Acting police spokesperson in Mashonaland Central province, Assistant Inspector Lucy Chigwenhese confirmed the accident.

“I confirm that on Sunday at approximately 14:45 hrs, Mr Chidamba was involved in a road traffic accident along the Centenary-Muzarabani Road as he was driving towards Mazowe.

“Upon reaching the 35 km peg near Makumbiri Bridge, a white Freightliner heavy-duty truck that was reportedly speeding attempted to overtake his vehicle. However, upon noticing an oncoming vehicle, the driver of the Freightliner tried to go back to his lane but sideswiped the rear of Mr Chidamba’s vehicle.

“This caused the Isuzu to veer off the road to the left, where it fell into the bridge and overturned, landing on its roof,” she said.

Police further reported that the driver of the Freightliner did not stop at the accident scene and only came to a halt about 20 km away when his truck developed a mechanical fault.

“He was subsequently arrested and escorted to ZRP Mvurwi Traffic, where he was charged with contravening Section 51(1) of the Road Traffic Act, Chapter 13:11, for driving without due care and attention.

“As police, we urge all motorists to exercise extreme caution and responsibility while driving, observe speed limits, and remain alert and focused at all times. Driving without due care and attention not only endangers the driver but also other innocent road users,” said Assistant Inspector Chigwenhese.

Cde Chidamba, who sustained no visible injuries and is in stable condition, is reportedly experiencing pain on the left side. Herald