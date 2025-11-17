FORMER MP ESCAPES DEATH

The former Member of Parliament for Mazowe Central, Cde Sydney Chidamba escaped death by a whisker on Sunday after his car was struck by a Freightliner truck before tumbling over Makumbiri Bridge in Concession.
The
ex-legislator, who was driving a white Isuzu D-Max twin cab, was sideswiped by
the truck that was fully loaded with chrome ore, at the 35-kilometre peg near
Makumbiri Bridge.
Acting police
spokesperson in Mashonaland Central province, Assistant Inspector Lucy
Chigwenhese confirmed the accident.
“I confirm that
on Sunday at approximately 14:45 hrs, Mr Chidamba was involved in a road
traffic accident along the Centenary-Muzarabani Road as he was driving towards
Mazowe.
“Upon reaching
the 35 km peg near Makumbiri Bridge, a white Freightliner heavy-duty truck that
was reportedly speeding attempted to overtake his vehicle. However, upon
noticing an oncoming vehicle, the driver of the Freightliner tried to go back
to his lane but sideswiped the rear of Mr Chidamba’s vehicle.
“This caused
the Isuzu to veer off the road to the left, where it fell into the bridge and
overturned, landing on its roof,” she said.
Police further
reported that the driver of the Freightliner did not stop at the accident scene
and only came to a halt about 20 km away when his truck developed a mechanical
fault.
“He was
subsequently arrested and escorted to ZRP Mvurwi Traffic, where he was charged
with contravening Section 51(1) of the Road Traffic Act, Chapter 13:11, for
driving without due care and attention.
“As police, we
urge all motorists to exercise extreme caution and responsibility while
driving, observe speed limits, and remain alert and focused at all times.
Driving without due care and attention not only endangers the driver but also
other innocent road users,” said Assistant Inspector Chigwenhese.
Cde Chidamba,
who sustained no visible injuries and is in stable condition, is reportedly
experiencing pain on the left side. Herald
