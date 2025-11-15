NO LEAKS : ZIMSEC

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has endorsed assurances by its parastatal, the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec), that this year’s Ordinary and Advanced Level examinations have proceeded without any irregularities — contrary to claims made in sections of the private media.
Last weekend,
some media outlets alleged that certain schools were receiving wrongly labelled
question papers, others fewer copies than the number of candidates, and that
some examination packages had been delivered unsealed, raising fears of
possible leaks.
Zimsec swiftly
issued a public statement dismissing the claims, insisting that examinations
were running smoothly and that their integrity remained intact. The council
said strict multi-layered security protocols — applied from paper setting to
distribution — were being followed, and that any minor administrative or
logistical issues were being resolved under standard operating procedures.
Despite these
reassurances, critics continued to suggest that the process was flawed.
However, in an
interview on Friday, the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Torerayi
Moyo, dismissed the allegations as baseless, stressing that the national
examination system has been secure for the past two years.
“I need to
categorically state that since 2023, we have never had leakages of
examinations. It’s the standard that must be adhered to. There is no reason for
investigating because our security apparatus has dismissed the frivolous
claims,” said Minister Moyo.
He reaffirmed
that Zimsec consistently maintains the integrity of the examination process.
“The main
tenets of examinations are transparency, accountability and responsibility,” he
said. Herald
