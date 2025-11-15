NO LEAKS : ZIMSEC

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has endorsed assurances by its parastatal, the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec), that this year’s Ordinary and Advanced Level examinations have proceeded without any irregularities — contrary to claims made in sections of the private media.

Last weekend, some media outlets alleged that certain schools were receiving wrongly labelled question papers, others fewer copies than the number of candidates, and that some examination packages had been delivered unsealed, raising fears of possible leaks.

Zimsec swiftly issued a public statement dismissing the claims, insisting that examinations were running smoothly and that their integrity remained intact. The council said strict multi-layered security protocols — applied from paper setting to distribution — were being followed, and that any minor administrative or logistical issues were being resolved under standard operating procedures.

Despite these reassurances, critics continued to suggest that the process was flawed.

However, in an interview on Friday, the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Torerayi Moyo, dismissed the allegations as baseless, stressing that the national examination system has been secure for the past two years.

“I need to categorically state that since 2023, we have never had leakages of examinations. It’s the standard that must be adhered to. There is no reason for investigating because our security apparatus has dismissed the frivolous claims,” said Minister Moyo.

He reaffirmed that Zimsec consistently maintains the integrity of the examination process.

"The main tenets of examinations are transparency, accountability and responsibility," he said.